Two arrests after girl, 9, dies in 'stabbing' in Lincolnshire as locals tell of shock

29 July 2022, 09:26 | Updated: 29 July 2022, 10:52

By Asher McShane

Police have made two arrests after a nine-year-old girl died in a suspected stabbing in Lincolnshire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
The girl was stabbed in Fountain Lane, Boston
The girl was stabbed in Fountain Lane, Boston. Picture: PA/Alamy

The child was found in quiet Fountain Lane in Boston at around 6.20pm yesterday evening.

Lincolnshire Police Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson said this morning: "Officers were called to the scene of the incident at Fountain Lane, Boston, at around 6.20pm yesterday.

"A nine-year-old girl sadly died as a result of what we believe to be a stab wound.

"We have arrested two people in connection with the incident.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident. We are pursuing extensive lines of enquiry and have committed a number of resources to this investigation. You will see more officers patrolling the area, and we have a high number of specialist detectives who have been brought in to assist the investigation.

"We are not yet in a position to name the victim.

"Her parents are being supported by specially trained officers at this very difficult time, and I can only imagine the grief and pain that they are going through. Their welfare and the welfare of those who she knew is a priority for us."

A small tent was pictured at the scene this morning as forensics officers collected evidence. Police said the area has been cordoned off and they will be at the scene for the ‘foreseeable future.’

It comes after 12 year old Ava White was murdered by a teenager in Liverpool last November. He was sentenced to a minimum of 13 years in jail.

Police said the incident is being treated as murder and cordoned off Fountain Lane. The local community was rocked by news of the girl’s death, with the Tory MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman saying people were in a state of ‘profound shock.’

Read more: Girl, 9, 'stabbed to death' as cops launch murder probe in Lincolnshire

The victim's parents are receiving support from police
The victim's parents are receiving support from police. Picture: PA/Alamy

One local resident wrote on Facebook: “How many more of our children have to die before serious intervention takes place in this town?

"Why aren't the government and the councils doing more to make Boston a safe place to live when these diabolical news stories are far too frequent. This is a tragedy.”

Another resident said: “This is absolutely devastating and traumatic to read. Rest in peace little one, my thoughts go to all family and friends and thoughts to the officers involved as well as residents of Boston. 

“How can we sleep at night knowing a 9 year old child has been murdered? Absolutely awful.”

At the scene late on Thursday night, a police car was stationed either side of an alleyway to cordon the area off to the public.

Two forensic officers in white suits could be seen working at the scene before leaving in the early hours of Friday morning.

The community is in 'profound shock' after the girl's death
The community is in 'profound shock' after the girl's death. Picture: PA/Alamy

A large object appeared to be covered in the middle of the alleyway, which was marked by small yellow signs.

The victim's parents have been informed, and the force said their "thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time".

"Her family will be supported by specialist trained officers," a short statement added.

Mr Warman, said he had been in contact with the policing minister to ensure national assistance is available to the murder investigation.

"Profoundly shocking news in Boston this evening," Mr Warman he said.

"I have spoken to senior officers locally and am hugely grateful for all the emergency services' work.

"I have also been in contact with policing minister Tom Pursglove to ensure that any national help that might be useful is made available as quickly as possible."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

First hosepipe ban imposed in England on residents in Hampshire and Isle of Wight

Breaking
Wayne Couzens has lost his appeal against a life sentence

Killer cop Wayne Couzens loses bid to have his whole life sentence reduced

Ben Wallace is backing Liz Truss

'Feisty' Truss is my choice for PM, says Ben Wallace as he reveals endorsement

Joe Nathan James Jr was killed by lethal injection last night in Alabama

Alabama executes death row inmate despite plea from victim’s family for him to stay alive

A look back at the saga of the Rooney vs Vardy libel battle

Wagatha Christie: Key moments of blockbuster Vardy vs Rooney libel case

Households will get £400 off their energy bills

Households to receive £400 energy bills discount - how does it work?

The opening ceremony celebrated the best of Birmingham

Commonwealth Games begin with giant bull and classic cars celebrating best of Brum

Lehmann reportedly attacked his neighbour's home with a chainsaw

Arsenal 'Invincibles' goalkeeper Jens Lehmann 'took chainsaw to neighbour's home in view row'
Ben Wallace has come out for Team Truss

Boost for Truss as she is backed by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace who slams Sunak

The girl was stabbed in Fountain Lane, Boston

Girl, 9, 'stabbed to death' as cops launch murder probe in Lincolnshire

The "critical information" disclosed by Laura Castle was not shared with her GP

Woman who murdered baby she planned to adopt had anger and drink issues, review finds

Tory leadership hustings: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss join Nick Ferrari

Tory leadership hustings: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss join Nick Ferrari | Watch again

Liz Truss has said single sex toilets should return in schools

Children shouldn't be allowed to make 'irreversible' gender changes, says Truss

as

Sunak says he had 'no choice' as he is accused of 'stabbing Boris in the back'

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss speaking at the Tory hustings

Truss says no gender surgery for kids as Sunak accused of 'stabbing Boris in the back'

More than 30 people demonstrated against the event held at Hillfields Library, with a similar number arriving to counter-protest shortly after

Clashes outside a Bristol library due to host a drag queen story time show

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Nathan James Jr

Killer executed despite calls for clemency from victim’s family
Azovstal

Russian separatists say shelling killed Ukrainian prisoners of war
Nick Kyrgios

Tennis player Nick Kyrgios’ court date postponed by three weeks
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping

Chinese leader warns Biden over Taiwan and calls for cooperation
Yevgeny Prigozhin

US offers 10 million dollar reward for Russian election interference information
Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Kentucky

Flooding in central Appalachia kills at least eight in Kentucky
Canada Pope

‘Rescind the Doctrine’ protest greets pope in Canada

Archie Battersbee's parents failed in their life-support bid to the Supreme Court

Parents of Archie Battersbee fail in Supreme Court bid to keep their son alive
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers his speech during a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the signing of the ceasefire armistice that ends the fighting in the Korean War

Kim Jong Un threatens to use nuclear weapons amid tensions with US and S Korea
Russia Ukraine War

Russia attacks Kyiv area for the first time in weeks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari
'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school
'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers
Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
Cross Question with Ben Kentish

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 26/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

Social workers 'showed no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

Social workers showed 'no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC
Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10

Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London