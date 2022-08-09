Hosepipe bans could last until October as Brits brace for 36C heatwave this week

9 August 2022, 07:18 | Updated: 9 August 2022, 08:06

Summer hosepipe bans could continue until October with no "meaningful rainfall" forecast
Summer hosepipe bans could continue until October with no "meaningful rainfall" forecast. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Summer hosepipe bans and fire warnings could continue until October with no "meaningful rainfall" expected over the next two months according to the latest forecasts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Water companies across the UK have issued warnings to consumers amid fears the country is heading for a drought.

Two water companies have introduced hosepipe bans including Sothern Water which affected 935,000 from last Friday, and others are encouraging consumers to be mindful of their water usage.

The National Drought Group moved England into "Prolonged Dry Weather" status, which is the final stage before an official drought, at an emergency meeting last month.

According to the Met Office, July 2022 was the driest July for England since 1935, with England getting just 35% of its average rainfall for the month, and Wales 53%.

Read more: Impose more hosepipe bans, environment sec urges ahead of mid-30C temperatures

Scientists warn that the likelihood of droughts occurring is becoming higher due to climate change, driven by greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels and other human activities.

Climate change is also making heatwaves more intense, frequent and likely - with last month's record temperatures made at least 10 times more likely because of global warming, and "virtually impossible" without it, research shows.

It comes as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA)'s implement an amber weather alert which covers southern and central England from midday on Tuesday until 6pm on Saturday, with experts advising people to look out for those who are older or with existing health conditions, as well as young children.

With the latest heatwave coming after months of low rain, which have left the countryside and urban parks and gardens tinder-dry, households in some areas are being urged not to light fires or have barbecues.

Read more: Heatwave returns: Health chiefs issue level 3 alert ahead of 30C temperatures

Two water companies have introduced hosepipe bans including Sothern Water which affected 935,000 from last Friday
Two water companies have introduced hosepipe bans including Sothern Water which affected 935,000 from last Friday. Picture: Alamy

Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss, meanwhile, has weighed in after two water companies announced hosepipe bans and others warned they may need to follow suit, following the driest eight months from November to June since 1976 as well as the driest July on record for parts of southern and eastern England.

Ms Truss said: "My view is that we should be tougher on the water companies and that there hasn't been enough action to deal with these leaky pipes which have been there for years.

"I have a lot of issues with my water company in Norfolk, which is a particularly dry area of the country, and those companies need to be held to account."

She told the Daily Express hosepipe bans "should be a last resort".

"What I'm worried about is it seems to be a first resort rather than the water companies dealing with the leaks."

The amber heat alert "requires social and healthcare services to target specific actions at high-risk groups", but is one stage lower than the most serous level four red warning issued in last month's heatwave.

The Met Office said temperatures over coming days will not be as extreme as the record-breaking heat in July when the thermometer climbed above 40C, however it is still likely to rise into the low to mid-30s in central and southern parts of the UK.

Heatwave thresholds - which are met at different temperatures in different parts of the country - are likely to be hit in much of the UK.

Outside the hottest areas, much of England and Wales and south-east Scotland could see temperatures widely in the high 20s, with a chance of a few spots seeing temperatures into the low 30s, the Met Office said.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will also see temperatures in the high 20s and could reach official heatwave criteria by Friday, the forecasters said.

With the latest heatwave coming after months of low rain, which have left the countryside and urban parks and gardens tinder-dry, households in some areas are being urged not to light fires or have barbecues.

The Met Office's fire severity index (FSI), an assessment of how severe a fire could become if one were to start, is very high for most of England and Wales, and will reach "exceptional" for a swathe of England by the weekend.

Scientists warn that the likelihood of droughts occurring is becoming higher due to climate change, driven by greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels and other human activities.

Climate change is also making heatwaves more intense, frequent and likely - with last month's record temperatures made at least 10 times more likely because of global warming, and "virtually impossible" without it, research shows.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The FBI has conducted a search of Former US president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

FBI raids Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of probe into missing White House records

Olivia Newton-John starred in Grease with John Travolta

'We will all be together again': John Travolta leads tributes to Olivia Newton-John

Boris Johnson won't step in ahead of the appointment of his successor next month

Boris' 'summer of drift': PM accused of ignoring cost of living crisis as Tory candidates pledge to take action

The York Dungeon has refused to make changes.

'Woke' parents demand York Dungeon rename 'offensive' Dick Turpin ride

Olivia Newton-John starred in Grease

Grease star Olivia Newton-John dies age 73 after long battle with breast cancer

Another heatwave is on the way

Heatwave returns: Health chiefs issue level 3 alert ahead of 30C temperatures

Boris Johnson won't step in ahead of the appointment of his successor next month

Boris Johnson accused of 'shrugging his shoulders' on cost of living crisis

Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat restaurant probed by council over planning loophole

Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat restaurant probed by council over planning loophole

Ryan Giggs is accused of assaulting and controlling behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville, 36, which he denies.

'Idolised' Ryan Giggs had 'sinister side' and 'abused woman he professed to love', court hears

Helen Rhodes (right) tragically died on a flight from Hong Kong to the UK.

'Devoted' mum dies on plane in front of her two children and husband

Archie Battersbee: Experts must 'improve communication skills' in wake of tragic case, says ethics expert

Archie Battersbee's death must lead to better communication between hospitals and parents, ethics expert says

Police spark social media fury over cycling campaign

Police spark social media war with motorists over 'space invader' cycling campaign

A water park has been slammed by witnesses for their "horrendous" response after an 11-year-old girl drowned

'Complete shambles': Witnesses describe search for girl, 11, who died at Windsor water park

Members of the London Fire Brigade help ferry local residents along Hornsey Road, Holloway, north London.

Roads turn into rivers with flooding up to four feet deep after water main bursts in north London

Suella Braverman to warn teachers it is 'unlawful' for children of different biological sexes to share toilet spaces

Suella Braverman to warn teachers it's 'unlawful' for children of different sexes to share toilets

Weyman Bennett of Stand up to Racism in support of a Black pupil strip-searched at school after being wrongly suspected of carrying drugs.

Met officers subjected 650 children to 'traumatising and intrusive' strip-searches

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election 2022 Wisconsin Governor

Trump’s home in Florida searched by FBI ‘in White House records probe’

South Korea Weather

Eight dead in Seoul after torrential rain turns streets into rivers

Former President Donald Trump delivers the final remarks during Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, on Saturday, August 6, 2022

Former president Donald Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate

Film-Lars von Trier-Parkinson’s

Dancer in the Dark director Lars von Trier diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

Trident test

Russia halts US inspections of its nuclear arsenals

Ahmaud Arbery Hate Crimes

Father and son get life sentences for hate crime over black jogger’s murder

Russia Ukraine War

Russia and Ukraine trade claims over shelling of nuclear power station again

France Heat

France faces worst drought on record as fourth heatwave of the year spreads

Palestinians Israel

Gaza power plant restarts as Israel-Palestinian truce holds

Turkey Russia Ukraine War

Ship carrying grain from Ukraine arrives in Istanbul

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

Rachel Johnson

Rachel Johnson urges Government to act before 'financial timebomb explodes'

Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 7/8 | Watch again

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit 'irresponsible' and for 'publicity', says ex-US ambassador to China

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit an 'irresponsible mistake' chasing 'publicity', says ex-US Ambassador to China
James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family
James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss...with Margaret Thatcher's words

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London