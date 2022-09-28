Hosepipe bans set to continue into 2023 despite return of rain, water companies warn

28 September 2022, 15:34

The hosepipe ban could go into 2023
The hosepipe ban could go into 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Hosepipe bans introduced across most parts of the UK are set to continue into 2023, water companies have warned.

The bans were introduced in August due to hot, dry weather and "the lowest rainfall since our records began more than 130 years ago", causing reservoir levels to fall below 50% full.

Despite rainfall increasing in recent weeks, Thames Water said "a lot more rain" is needed to return "water levels back to normal".

Under the restrictions, customers are not allowed to use a hosepipe to water their gardens, clean their vehicles, fill their swimming pools or clean their homes.

But they are still permitted to complete those activities with tap water from a bucket or watering can, or using water that is not sourced from taps.

Andrew Tucker, the water demand reduction manager at Thames Water, said there was no definite date for lifting the ban.

He added that it was unlikely to end before 2023.

"We are still trying to recover from a really tough year that Mother Nature threw at us," Mr Tucker told the BBC.

"Ten of the last 12 months have been below average rainfall. 

"We’ve had a little bit in September and we can see the grass is now greening up. But an average September doesn't make up for 10 months of dry and record heat."

Thames Water joined several other firms - including Welsh Water, Southern Water, South East Water, South West Water and Yorkshire Water - by implementing hosepipe bans. 

A Thames Water spokesman said: "We want to thank our customers for helping us to save water since we introduced the temporary use ban last month.

"However, despite recent rain and our hosepipe ban, there’s still much less water in our rivers than usual.

"Our hosepipe ban is still in place to make sure there’s enough water to go around."

