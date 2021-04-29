Hospital employee detained on suspicion of killing four at clinic in Germany

29 April 2021, 09:47

Police arrive at the clinic as part of the investigation
Police arrive at the clinic as part of the investigation. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

A hospital employee has been detained on suspicion of killing four people at her clinic in Germany.

Officers were called to Oberlin Clinic in Potsdam, in the east of the country near Berlin, on Wednesday night, where they found a fifth victim seriously injured in patient rooms.

Brandenburg Police spokesman Thorsten Herbst said the victims "showed signs of significant external violence".

The detained woman is a hospital employee
The detained woman is a hospital employee. Picture: PA

The killings are being investigated but the detained woman, 51, was "urgently suspected".

The Potsdamer Neueste Nachrichten, a local newspaper, said the victims were residents at Thusnelda von Saldern House, which cares for people with serious disabilities.

German broadcaster Deutsche Welle said a chaplain was seen entering the site after police arrived after 9pm, and Oberlin Clinic has some 160 beds and 300 staff.

