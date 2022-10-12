Hospitals told to push back non-urgent surgery after amber alert over blood supply shortage

NHS Blood and Transplant has urged Londoners to donate at centres in Tooting and Stratford, where there are hundreds of spare appointments. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuels

Hospitals have been asked to push back non-urgent surgeries after NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) issued its first-ever amber alert status due to low supplies of blood.

A NHSBT spokesperson said current overall blood stocks in the NHS stand at 3.1 days, though O type blood levels have fallen to under two days.

The alert will last for four weeks initially, which should enable stocks of blood to be rebuilt, the service said in a statement.

Universal blood type O negative blood can be given to everyone, and about one in seven Britons have it.

Ensuring there are stocks of it is crucially important during emergencies and when a recipient's blood type is unknown.

Emergency response vehicles and air ambulances also carry O negative supplies for emergencies.

The service urged Londoners to give blood at donation centres in Tooting and Stratford, where there are hundreds of spare appointments.

The amber alert is also thought to have been triggered by ongoing staffing issues, with shortages of staff for donor sessions.

Hospitals have been advised to swap in elective surgeries that don't require blood and put management plans in place to protect blood stocks, NHSBT said.

It has urged blood donors to help out by booking empty appointments at permanent centres in towns and cities which have extended hours and more capacity.

Wendy Clark, Interim Chief Executive of NHS Blood and Transplant said: “Asking hospitals to limit their use of blood is not a step we take lightly. This is a vital measure to protect patients who need blood the most.

“Patients are our focus. I sincerely apologise to those patients who may see their surgery postponed because of this.