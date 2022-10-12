Hospitals told to push back non-urgent surgery after amber alert over blood supply shortage

12 October 2022, 19:08

NHS Blood and Transplant has urged Londoners to donate at centres in Tooting and Stratford, where there are hundreds of spare appointments.
NHS Blood and Transplant has urged Londoners to donate at centres in Tooting and Stratford, where there are hundreds of spare appointments. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuels

Hospitals have been asked to push back non-urgent surgeries after NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) issued its first-ever amber alert status due to low supplies of blood.

A NHSBT spokesperson said current overall blood stocks in the NHS stand at 3.1 days, though O type blood levels have fallen to under two days.

The alert will last for four weeks initially, which should enable stocks of blood to be rebuilt, the service said in a statement.

Universal blood type O negative blood can be given to everyone, and about one in seven Britons have it.

Ensuring there are stocks of it is crucially important during emergencies and when a recipient's blood type is unknown.

Read more: Lady isn't for turning...on public spending! Truss vows to stick to her pledge despite £60bn debt in PMQs

Read more: Truss commits to abolishing ‘no-fault’ evictions of private renters in England

Emergency response vehicles and air ambulances also carry O negative supplies for emergencies.

The service urged Londoners to give blood at donation centres in Tooting and Stratford, where there are hundreds of spare appointments.

The amber alert is also thought to have been triggered by ongoing staffing issues, with shortages of staff for donor sessions.

Hospitals have been advised to swap in elective surgeries that don't require blood and put management plans in place to protect blood stocks, NHSBT said.

It has urged blood donors to help out by booking empty appointments at permanent centres in towns and cities which have extended hours and more capacity.

Wendy Clark, Interim Chief Executive of NHS Blood and Transplant said: “Asking hospitals to limit their use of blood is not a step we take lightly. This is a vital measure to protect patients who need blood the most.

“Patients are our focus. I sincerely apologise to those patients who may see their surgery postponed because of this.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

1

Dangerous driver disqualified after ‘performing doughnuts in BMW while person was on roof’

Picture of Rebecca Steer and 'Grill Out' takeaway where she was struck

Man, 27, in court charged with murder after 'beautiful' woman, 22, died in hit-and-run outside takeaway

Max Hastings says Britain has been made to look ridiculous on the world stage

'What has this country done to itself?': Historian says Tory MPs unaware of UK's 'ridiculous' image internationally

Firearms parts made using a 3D printer

Huge stash of 3D-printed gun parts and ammo seized in north London raid is one of UK's largest hauls

Andrew Marr live on LBC

Andrew Marr says Liz Truss is in ‘real trouble’ as she’s under huge pressure to make ‘undeliverable’ spending cuts

Emojis

10 emojis that make you look 'old' and 'out of touch' according to Gen Z

Jeni Larmour

High-flying student died after taking ketamine given to her by another on her first night of university, inquest rules

1

'My childhood was stolen from me': Reality star Paris Hilton claims she was sexually abused at boarding school for troubled teens
The tragic death took place in a city near San Francisco

Tree trimmer killed after falling into wood chipper

During the pandemic more than 30 stores were closed as sales for homes and clothing were hit.

Marks and Spencer confirms 67 stores will shut over next five years as part of a major overhaul

Kate Garraway told Shelagh Fogarty on LBC that she’s been left feeling ‘very, very alone’ as she cares for husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway opens up on the struggles facing carers as she describes toll of looking after husband Derek Draper

Dame Rachel de Souza said making the school day longer was the “most straightforward approach” to support struggling parents.

Extend school hours to help parents with childcare costs, children’s tsar urges

Pictures of Leah Croucher from Thames Valley Police and one of the scene this afternoon from LBC

Human remains found in search for Leah Croucher, 19, who went missing three years ago while on her way to work

Liz Truss speaking at PMQs today

Lady isn't for turning...on public spending! Truss vows to stick to her pledge despite £60bn debt in PMQs

Russian soldier in front of stolen CCTV camera

Russian soldier 'set up a stolen CCTV camera from Ukraine in his flat' - unwittingly creating 'his own Big Brother'

Lucy Letby (l) allegedly tried to kill a baby girl four times before succeeding

Concerned doctor walked in on 'cold-blooded' nurse Lucy Letby as she allegedly attempted to kill a newborn baby girl

Latest News

See more Latest News

Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli sues air charter company over old, noisy jet

Willie Spence

American Idol finalist dies in crash

E. Jean Carroll

Trump must sit for deposition in defamation case, judge rules

Russia Ukraine Nuclear Plant

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

Wreckage in Lyman

Disaster fears rise after Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

Syria mosaic

Archaeologists dig up Roman mosaic in former rebel stronghold in Syria

Flooded valley

Senior German state official quits over 2021 flood response

Akiko and Dennis Tito

World’s first space tourist signs up for new flight around moon

France Fuel Shortages

French government orders workers to ensure fuel supplies

Russia Ukraine War Reaction

Putin says Russia could resume gas supplies to Europe

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

bills

'I can't afford it': Caller admits he hasn't been paying electric and gas bills

Russian doll of idiocy

'It’s like a Russian doll of idiocy': James O’Brien slams government over problems it 'created and denies'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/10

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/10 | Watch again

Andrew Marr reacts to the Ukrainian President's speech in the House of Commons

Andrew Marr: The government can't deliver the spending cuts the UK needs

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK
Nick and Just stop Oil

'How utterly pathetic!': Nick Ferrari slams policing at climate protest

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we really on the edge of full-scale nuclear war?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit