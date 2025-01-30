Israeli soldier Agam Berger freed by Hamas as more hostages and Thai captives set to be released

30 January 2025, 11:01 | Updated: 30 January 2025, 11:15

Hamas militants escort Israeli hostage Agam Berger before releasing her to a Red Cross team in Jabalia
Hamas militants escort Israeli hostage Agam Berger before releasing her to a Red Cross team in Jabalia. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The Israeli military has said it has received the hostage Agam Berger and that she is back in Israel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 20-year-old female soldier is one of three Israelis who was expected to be freed today, including an 80 year old man.

Two more hostages - Arbel Yehud and Gadi Moses - are also supposed to be released imminently.

Five Thai captives are also set to be freed.

In return, more than 100 Palestinian prisoners will also be released.

Israel was expected to release another 110 Palestinian prisoners, in the third such exchange since a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip took hold earlier this month.

The truce is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and Hamas, whose October 7 2023 attack into Israel sparked the fighting.

Next Group Of Hostages Released From Gaza As Ceasefire Holds
Jubilant scenes in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square following Agam’s release. Picture: Getty
Tel Aviv, Tel Aviv, ISRAEL. 30th Jan, 2025. PEOPLE GATHER THE WELCOMING OF THE HOSTAGES ARBEL YAHOUD, GADI MOSES AND AGAM BERGER (Credit Image: © Gaby Schuetze/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!
Berger was released in Jabalia, northern Gaza. Picture: Alamy

It has held despite a dispute earlier this week over the sequence in which the hostages were released.

Hamas handed female Israeli soldier Agam Berger, 20, to the Red Cross at a ceremony in the heavily destroyed urban refugee camp of Jabaliya in northern Gaza.

The Israeli government later confirmed that Ms Berger was with its forces.

Hamas had set up two locations for the release, one in Jabaliya and the other in the southern city of Khan Younis, in front of the destroyed home of slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Red Cross vehicles arrived at Jabaliya, where hundreds of masked militants and onlookers had gathered.

A member of the Red Cross team signs documents before Hamas militants release of Israeli hostage Agam Berger to a Red Cross team in Jabalia
A member of the Red Cross team signs documents before Hamas militants release of Israeli hostage Agam Berger to a Red Cross team in Jabalia. Picture: Getty

The Israelis set to be released are: Arbel Yehoud, 29; Berger, 20 - who was abducted along with four other female soldiers who were freed Saturday; and Gadi Moses, an 80-year-old man.

There was no official confirmation of the identities of the Thai nationals who will be released.

A number of foreign workers were taken captive along with dozens of Israeli civilians and soldiers during Hamas' attack.

Twenty-three Thais were among more than 100 hostages released during a week-long ceasefire in November 2023. Israel says eight Thais remain in captivity, two of whom are believed to be dead.

Of the people set to be released from prisons in Israel, 30 are serving life sentences after being convicted of deadly attacks against Israelis.

Read more: At least 19 bodies pulled from river after passenger jet and helicopter collide over Washington DC

Read more: Convicted murderer was out on licence when he killed and dismembered woman - as review under way

Zakaria Zubeidi, a prominent former militant leader and theatre director who took part in a dramatic jailbreak in 2021 before being rearrested days later, is also among those set to be released.

Israel said Ms Yehoud was supposed to have been freed Saturday and delayed the opening of crossings to northern Gaza when she was not.

The United States, Egypt and Qatar, which brokered the ceasefire after a year of tough negotiations, resolved the dispute with an agreement that Ms Yehoud would be released on Thursday.

Another three hostages, all men, are set to be freed on Saturday along with dozens more Palestinian prisoners.

On Monday, Israel began allowing Palestinians to return to northern Gaza, the most heavily destroyed part of the territory, and hundreds of thousands streamed back.

Many found only mounds of rubble where their homes had been.

In the first phase of the ceasefire, Hamas is set to release a total of 33 Israeli hostages, including women, children, older adults and sick or wounded men, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel says Hamas has confirmed that eight of the hostages to be released in this phase are dead.

Hamas militants arrive in an area before handing over Israeli hostage Agam Berger to a Red Cross team in Jabalia
Hamas militants arrive in an area before handing over Agam Berger . Picture: Getty

Palestinians have cheered the release of the prisoners, whom they widely see as heroes who have sacrificed for the cause of ending Israel's decades-long occupation of lands they want for a future state.

Israeli forces have meanwhile pulled back from most of Gaza, allowing hundreds of thousands of people to return to what remains of their homes and humanitarian groups to surge assistance.

The deal calls for Israel and Hamas to negotiate a second phase in which Hamas would release the remaining hostages and the ceasefire would continue indefinitely.

The war could resume in early March if an agreement is not reached.

Israel says it is still committed to destroying Hamas, even after the militant group reasserted its rule over Gaza within hours of the truce.

Hamas started the war when it sent thousands of fighters storming into Israel. The militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250.

Israel's ensuing air and ground war among the deadliest and most destructive in decades.

More than 47,000 Palestinians have been killed, over half of them women and children, according to Gaza's

Health Ministry, which does not say how many of the dead were militants.

The Israeli military says it killed more than 17,000 fighters, without providing evidence, and that it went to great lengths to try to spare civilians.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The American Airlines flight collided with a military helicopter

Chilling air traffic control audio captures moment American Airlines flight collides with helicopter

Hamas militants escort Israeli hostages Arbel Yehud (C), Gadi Moses (R) and a Thai national (back) to hand them over to a Red Cross team in Khan Yunis

Eight hostages, including two Israelis and five Thai nationals, released by Hamas

Campaigners against the Rosebank oil field, pictured outside the Commons, have welcomed today's decision.

North Sea oil and gas licences quashed as judge brands them 'unlawful'

Emergency response teams assess airplane wreckage in the Potomac River

World champion skaters and members of US team were on American Airlines plane that crashed into Potomac River

Royal Mail is to be allowed to ditch second class deliveries

Royal Mail set to ditch second class Saturday deliveries

Heathrow expansion will be completed in 10 years, says Rachel Reeves

Heathrow expansion can be achieved in 10 years, says Rachel Reeves

Hamaad Raza

Heartbreaking final message man received from wife minutes before doomed American Airlines plane plummeted into river

Live
Emergency Crews Respond To Aircraft Crash Near Reagan National Airport

Live: More than 30 bodies recovered after plane collides with military helicopter over Washington DC

The search and rescue operation is focused on the Potomac River

At least 30 bodies pulled from river after passenger jet and helicopter collide over Washington DC

Steven Sansom murdered a taxi driver when he was 19

Convicted murderer was out on licence when he killed and dismembered woman - as review under way

A Thames Water van

Water bills in England and Wales to rise over £120 per year on average from April

Thugs try to break into a Co-op amid a spate of shoplifting across Britain

Shoplifting gangs 'systematically' roving the country, as retail thefts hit record high and threats with weapons double

Three Israeli hostages are set to be released on Thursday

Hamas to release three Israelis and five Thai hostages on Thursday, as uneasy truce continues

Kim Leadbeater, who is spearheading the Bill

Terminally ill people 'may be able to end their lives without judge's approval' under assisted dying

The government's backing of plans to build a third runway have split Labour

Turbulence over Heathrow: Labour split as Khan and top donor slam third runway plan after Reeves gives her backing

The eco-activists allegedly sprayed orange paint on the ancient monument

Just Stop Oil activist accused of defacing Stonehenge asks judge not to hold trial during her exams

Latest News

See more Latest News

US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-LAW

Donald Trump announces plan to send 30,000 migrants to Guantanamo Bay

Coca Cola Q1 Earnings Rise Amid 5 Percent Growth In Global Sales

Coca-Cola and Appletiser cans recalled in the UK as tests find high levels of chemical linked to serious health problems
Tory peer Lord Agnew told LBC’s Tom Swarbrick that a version of Elon Musk’s Doge department is ‘desperately needed’ in the UK to increase efficiency.

UK version of Musk's 'DOGE' bureaucracy-slashing agency 'desperately needed', Tory peer claims
A fire outside Manchester City's stadium

Fire breaks out at Manchester City stadium ahead of Champions League game

Lisa Theobald's son Ryan was stabbed to death on a night out

'You can see where the knife went in': Mum 'can't bring herself to wash son's bloody clothes' 3 years on from murder
Sadiq Khan opposes the Heathrow expansion plans

Sadiq Khan says he will 'use any tool in the toolkit' to block third Heathrow runway

Rachel Reeves has backed a third runway at Heathrow Airport.

‘We can go for growth and protect the environment’, Reeves insists as she hits back at Heathrow third runway critics
University Hospital of Wales, Heath Park, Cardiff, Wales, UK.

NHS hospital worker charged with plot to kidnap, rape and murder girl under 13 with partner
A Lidl supermarket

Lidl wins court battle to open its first-ever pub

The Post Office CEO Neil Brocklehurst informed senior staff in a memo that they will cut around 100 jobs to help boost payouts to thousands of its subpostmasters.

Post Office cuts 100 jobs as part of plans to add £250m to subpostmaster pay after Horizon scandal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz
Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations
The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News