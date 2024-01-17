Yemeni dubbed 'Timhouthi Chalamet' who filmed himself on hijacked ships tells new fans to stop obsessing over looks

17 January 2024, 18:46

Picture: TikTok

By Will Taylor

An overnight social media sensation who filmed himself on hijacked ships off Yemen has asked for his new fans to stop talking about his looks.

Rashid Al Haddad was dumbed "Timhouthi Chalamet" after X users said they were attracted to him.

His videos came as Yemen's Houthi rebels bizarrely became heroes to some, who view the militants as heroes even as they fire missiles at international civilian shipping.

The Houthis say they are attacking ships because of Israel's invasion of Gaza, and vowed to retaliate after the UK and US bombed them in a bid to get them to cease their aggression.

Some protesters chanted about "Yemen, Yemen, make us proud - turn another ship around" during pro-Palestinian demonstrations in London on Saturday.

Read more: US hits Houthis with fresh airstrike on Yemen missile site iafter cargo vessel hit by rocket in Red Sea

And among their attacks, Al Haddad posted footage of himself on a hijacked ship - with many social media users commenting on his looks and comparing him to American actor Timothée Chalamet.

"I would have stopped to just look at him. Modelling Scouting agents planning to go to Yemen for recruitments," one said.

"Not only heroes but good looking too. This is the stuff of future movies," another said.

Picture: Alamy

While others would be horrified to think that Iranian proxies were being heralded as heroes for attacking civilian vessels, Al Haddad has said he is put off by his sudden elevation on social media.

"I didn't talk about beauty or anything else, but our cause is Palestine, and this is not the time to talk about beauty," he said on X.

"I hope that my message reaches you, a free Palestine, and we ignite it against the Israeli aggression that violates human rights."

Read more: Rishi Sunak says strikes on Houthi rebels are 'self defence' and a response to a 'direct threat to UK vessels'

Al Haddad has said he is "ready for sacrifice and eager for martyrdom". However, he does not appear to be a full Houthi militant member, instead describing himself on social media as a "media personality".

He recorded himself about the Galaxy Leader, a container ship boarded by a Houthi unit in November. It was flagged to the Bahamas and chartered from Japan.

Picture: Alamy

A total of 25 crew members are still being held.

The ship is open for tours since being captured by the rebels, who control western Yemen - but are not internationally recognised as ruling the country - after a series of civil wars.

Their position means they are close to the Bab al-Mandab strait, a narrow point where shipping travels between Europe and Asia via the Suez Canal.

The US is leading a naval effort to protect traffic in a bid to stop threats to the lives of sailors and prevent a knock-on effect to the global economy.

If ships feel compelled to instead take the much longer route below southern Africa, prices could climb.

Britain has not attacked the Houthis since the initial strike it launched alongside the US last week.

But when asked previously about follow up airstrikes, Mr Sunak said: "We will not hesitate to ensure the security and safety of British people our interests and our assets."

