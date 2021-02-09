Hotel quarantine rules: What are the travel fines and new Covid testing rules?

By Zoe Adams

33 countries are currently on the hotel quarantine list where a mandatory 10-day isolation is required. Here’s the latest on the quarantine rules and travel fines.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed any UK arrivals from the 33 countries on the red list will have to stay in a quarantine hotel for 10 days or face high travel fines.

With the quarantine hotel start date approaching on 15th February - a new set of Covid rules for travel have been confirmed including harsh fines and possible prison time for anyone who tries to avoid hotel quarantine.

Other new quarantine rules include two Covid-19 tests after they travel.

How much do quarantine hotels cost? And who pays for it?

The strict new rules come as the UK tries to control their borders to avoid further coronavirus variant spread.

Here’s everything you need to know about hotel quarantine rules including how much the travel fines are and the new coronavirus testing rules:

What are the new Covid testing travel rules?

All arrivals into the UK, including residents, will need to show proof of a negative Covid test (taken in the 72 hours before travelling) before entry. They must then self-isolate for 10 days.

As the quarantine hotels begin on Monday 15 February, a further two Covid tests will need to be booked post travel for days two and eight of quarantine.

If they test positive, a further 10 days of isolation is required with fines being put in place for anyone who fails to take the second mandatory test. Their quarantine will automatically be extended to 14 days also.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have travel rules which differ slightly.

What are the Covid travel fines?

Fines have been implemented for anyone who fails to isolate or get their coronavirus tests.

A £1000 fine will be given for any UK arrival who failed to take a Covid test for travel, and a £2,000 fine for anyone failing to book their second test.

If you try to avoid hotel quarantine, you could face fines of up to £10,000.

Anyone trying to hide their travel from a red list country by altering paperwork could also face a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Which countries are on the red list?

The red list for UK quarantine hotels currently includes 33 countries. They are:

Angola

Argentina

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

Chile

Colombia

Democratic Republic of Congo

Ecuador

Eswatini

French Guiana

Guyana

Lesotho

Malawi

Mauritius

Mozambique

Namibia

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Portugal (including Madeira and the Azores)

Rwanda

Seychelles

South Africa

Suriname

Tanzania

Uruguay

UAE

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe