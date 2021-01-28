List of countries for hotel quarantine UK: What countries are on the red list?

28 January 2021, 15:04

Quarantine hotels will be introduced in the UK
Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Which 30 countries are on the UK quarantine red list and how long will you need to isolate in quarantine hotel for?

Quarantine hotels have been introduced into the UK when travelling into the country as either an international arrival or resident in a bid to prevent further Coronavirus variants.

Boris Johnson and the government have red listed 30 countries so far where travellers will have to put themselves up in a quarantine hotel once they arrive on UK soil.

The 30 high risk countries, including Portugal and South America, means a self-isolation period of 10 days with no exceptions.

It’s thought this red list of countries could be added to soon as the government put in the final plans for the quarantine hotels.

Are summer holidays in 2021 cancelled?

Here’s the list of countries for hotel quarantine in the UK:

Red list countries: 30 destinations have been put on the 'high risk' list
Picture: PA

Which countries are on the UK hotel quarantine list?

Here’s the red list of 30 countries:

Angola

Argentina

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Cape Verde

Chile

Colombia

Democratic Republic of Congo

Ecuador

Eswatini

French Guiana

Guyana

Lesotho

Malawi

Mauritius

Mozambique

Namibia

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Portugal (including Madeira and the Azores)

Seychelles

South Africa

Suriname

Tanzania

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Boris Johnson has said there will 'no exceptions' when it comes to quarantine hotels
Picture: PA

How long do you need to isolate in a quarantine hotel for?

Upon arrival into the UK, you will need to isolate for 10 days instantly.

Travel is for essential reasons only, but even this means an isolation period after travel.

The cost of a quarantine hotel will also be down to the traveller to cover too.

