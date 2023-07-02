Hotel worker dies in pool at luxury spa resort in Scotland

2 July 2023, 20:41

The spa isn't far from the picturesque village of Tighnabruaich
The spa isn't far from the picturesque village of Tighnabruaich. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A hotel worker has died in the pool at a luxury spa report in Scotland.

Emergency workers rushed to Portavadie Spa near Tighnabruaich in Argyll on Friday.

The man, 31, who is reported to have worked in the hotel, was spotted floating in the pool by horrified guests.

He tried to hold his breath for a long time in a technique aimed at boosting health and wellbeing, according to The Sun.

He was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but it was confirmed this afternoon that he died in hospital yesterday.

Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances.

A source told the paper: “Apparently, this waiter would hold his breath for an extended time underwater, but something’s gone tragically wrong.

“He was eventually seen floating face down in the pool.

"He was hauled out and an air ambulance was dispatched.”

Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.30 pm on Thursday, 29 June 2023, police were called to a resort in Portavadie after a report that a 31-year-old man had taken unwell within.

"He was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he died on Saturday, 1 July, 2023.

"There are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

