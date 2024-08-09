'Hotter than the Sahara': Britain set to scorch in 33 degree heatwave

9 August 2024, 11:39

Brits are set to bask in scorching temperatures this weekend.
Brits are set to bask in scorching temperatures this weekend. Picture: Alamy, Met Office

By Henry Moore

Brits are set to bask in scorching sunshine this weekend as temperatures surpass that of the Sahara desert.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An intense wave of warm weather is forecast to arrive on British shores this weekend, with temperatures as high as 33C expected.

The mercury is expected to rise throughout Saturday before peaking on Sunday and Monday.

London is forecast to scorch in 33C heat, while Manchester will experience 26C temperatures.

These high temperatures are partly due to tropical Storm Debby, which has battered the US this week with fatal winds and rain.

Its system and remnants could act as a background influence, impacting the strength and shape of the jet stream and in turn our weather forecasts.

Dan Suri, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "Tropical storm Debby is helping to strengthen the jet stream, and is causing it to meander over the Atlantic.

The hot temperatures are expected to draw crowds to the coast.
The hot temperatures are expected to draw crowds to the coast. Picture: Alamy

"This will allow hot air to move into the UK later this weekend, and early next week.

"Temperatures are likely to reach the low 30s in places, notably in the south and southeast. Further north and west within this warm air, outbreaks of heavy showers or thunderstorms are possible.

"As well as the hot daytime temperatures, a very warm night is also expected on Sunday night into Monday."

This “intense” spell of warm weather is not expected to become a heatwave, the Met Office has said.

With temperatures returning to average on Tuesday, the hot weather will not surpass the threshold of three days needed for a heatwave to be declared.

This comes as the latest forecasts from WXCharts indicate a temperature surge around mid-August, starting this coming weekend.

Temperatures could hit 35s in some parts of the UK
Temperatures could hit 35s in some parts of the UK. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office's long-range forecast for August 10 to 19 indicates that the UK's weather will remain unpredictable.

The prediction highlights that Atlantic weather patterns could lead to varied conditions, with the following overview: "The weather across the UK is expected to stay variable.

“Complex Atlantic developments introduce more uncertainty into the forecast, but overall, unsettled weather is anticipated.

“Low-pressure systems are likely to bring showers or longer periods of rain, particularly heavy in western hills. Breezy or strong winds may also occur, especially along the coast."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Travis Scott watches the Serbia vs United States game (Mark J Terrill/AP)

Travis Scott ‘arrested at Paris hotel after altercation with security guard’

Tom Doherty and his wife Anne

Family of British doctor missing in Pyrenees issue urgent appeal after sending text saying he'd 'fallen and couldn't move'
'Violent, thuggish' football fans face being processed 'quickly' minister warns, as Starmer meets with police chiefs

'Violent, thuggish' football fans will face justice 'quickly' minister warns, as Starmer meets with police chiefs

A Russian soldier fires from D-30 howitzer towards Ukrainian positions

Russia declares federal emergency in area under attack from Ukrainian forces

Breaking
Huw Edwards

Huw Edwards asked to hand back £200k in salary he earned after child abuse image arrest

Katie Price has been bailed after her arrest at Heathrow

Katie Price is bailed hours after her arrest at Heathrow - but still faces court today over bankruptcies

Liverpool Crown Court in the Queen Elizabeth II law courts building in Liverpool city centre

Rage turns to regret as rioters face swift justice after Southport

Sadiq Khan has said he was “triggered” by the far-right protests that broke out across the UK

Sadiq Khan 'triggered' by far-right protests that left his children feeling 'scared for first time'

Balasankar Narayanan

Urgent hunt for violent man who is 'risk to women' after he absconded from Ilford care facility

A Palestinian youth flees the Khan Younis area

Israeli troops in Khan Younis assault as mediators push for ceasefire talks

Leader of People’s Party, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut

Thailand’s reformist Move Forward Party regroups as People’s Party

Outside view of the Ernst Happel stadium in Vienna

Third person in custody over foiled attack on cancelled Taylor Swift shows

Simon Robinson

Missing Brit who vanished after taking flight from Bangkok found safe in Finland

'Problematic' representation of minority communities on TV is partly responsible for the riots that have broken out, the chair of RADA has said

‘You only see Muslims on TV as terrorists’: RADA chief hits out at UK TV industry over far-right protests

Lazar Dukic

Serbian CrossFit athlete dies after disappearing under water in Texas swimming event

Travis Scott attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Rapper Travis Scott 'arrested after fight with bodyguard at Paris hotel'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A drain pulls in residual rain water floods the downtown area caused by Tropical Storm Debby

Debby bringing heavy rain, flooding and possible tornadoes to north-east US

Someone at a laptop

Iran accelerating cyber activity to influence US election, Microsoft says

A general view of the newly opened Grade 1-listed Eaton Square Upper School at 106 Piccadilly in Mayfair, London.

Teacher at private school sent ‘deeply concerning’ messages to 14-year-old pupil

A Team USA skateboarder has criticised the quality of his Olympic medal

'Not as high quality as you'd think': Olympic skateboarder slams condition of medal after winning bronze at Paris Games
A firefighter uses a drip torch to burn vegetation while trying to stop the Park Fire from near Mill Creek in Tehama County

Huge California wildfire burns through timber in hot and dry weather

Nick Thomas-Symonds has lamented a "slowness" in the criminal justice system in bringing knife crime offenders to justice.

'We will not tolerate breakdown of law and order': Minister hits out at 'slowness' in criminal justice system
Austrian police officers watch swifts gathering in the city centre

Hundreds of Taylor Swift fans gather in Vienna after concerts cancelled

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is one of Team GB’s main medal hopes on Friday

Medal hopeful Johnson-Thompson in action on day 14 of Paris Games after Aldridge secures Team GB's 13th gold
London England,UK,Lambeth South Bank,Waterloo Station,trains,railway,train shed,Underground Station train Tube entrance,National Rail network central

Commuter chaos as trespasser sees London's train and tube networks grind to a halt at rush hour
Bobby Shirbon, 18 (left) and Kieron Gatenby, 19 (right)

Teen who left his own 18th bingo birthday party to join far-right riots jailed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media
Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit