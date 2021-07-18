Breaking News

Hottest day of the year for England and Wales as temperatures rise above 30C

Crowds have flocked to the beach to enjoy the weather at Bournemouth. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Sunday has been the hottest day of the year for England and Wales after temperatures higher than 30C were recorded.

The highest temperature recorded was 31.6C at Heathrow and 30.2C in Cardiff.

Yesterday, Northern Ireland recorded 31.2C - considered its hottest day so far - as the UK bakes in sustained heat.

A Met Office forecast shows the south of England and Wales could see maximum temperatures stay above 30 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will coincide with the start of England's restrictions easing as part of "Freedom Day" on July 19.

Brits have taken to the beach and basked in the temperatures just days after poor weather saw flash floods in London.

Images throughout the weekend show people enjoying popular destinations in the country.

England saw temperatures of 31C on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

But there was tragedy on Saturday when a woman died after being pulled from the sea at Croyde beach in North Devon.

Lifeguard teams, an air ambulance and a number of ambulances went to the scene.

Ross Macleod from RNLI Poole Bay in Dorset told LBC people should be careful in the water.

Sunbathers flocked to St James Park in London. Picture: Alamy

"Try and find a lifeguarded beach. The RNLI runs around 245 beaches across the UK so there are beaches all over the country, plenty to choose from.

"When you're there at these beaches we'd encourage you to swim between the red and yellow flags, and that way you know you've got a trained professional on hand."