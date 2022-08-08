Breaking News

House collapses after fire and huge 'explosion' in south London

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Sophie Barnett

Firefighters are battling a blaze in south London after a terraced house collapsed in an explosion.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have been called to the fire on Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, north of Croydon.

London Fire Brigade said a terraced house has collapsed following the explosion.

Fire crews from Norbury, Mitcham, West Norwood, Woodside and surrounding fire stations attended the scene shortly after 7am.

The cause of the fire and explosion is not known at this time.

This story is being updated, more follows...