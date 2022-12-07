House collapses in Portsmouth sparking major search and rescue operation

Emergency services raced to the scene after the house in Portsmouth collapsed. Picture: Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

By Asher McShane

Rescue teams were searching through rubble today after a terraced house in Portsmouth collapsed, sparking a mass evacuation of residents from nearby homes.

Fire and rescue crews rushed to Langford Road in the city this morning.

Two people have been taken to hospital.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “One crew from Southsea Fire Station and a USAR (Urban search and rescue) advisor were in attendance to assess the damage and make the scene safe.

“Two casualties were treated by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics before they were taken onto hospital.

“A number of houses were evacuated and the road was closed as a cordon was put in place.

“The incident was handed over to Hampshire Constabulary and Portsmouth City Council engineers as utility companies worked to isolate the power and gas supply.”

The cause of the house collapse in unclear. Neighbouring properties are being checked for damage.