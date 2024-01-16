Housemate of heir to £230m pie fortune 'stabbed to death repeatedly in neck and body' in Cardiff killing

Dylan Thomas, left, has been charged with the murder of William Bush. Picture: Supplied/South Wales Police

By Will Taylor

The housemate of an heir to a £230m pie and property fortune was stabbed in his neck and body multiple times, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

William Bush, 23, was found injured on Christmas Eve in a car park near Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

He had fled the Cardiff home he shared with Dylan Thomas, 23, who has been charged with murder.

The inquest in Pontypridd heard how officers rushed to the car park and performed CPR, but he died after being taken to the University Hospital of Wales.

A post-mortem exam recorded a provisional cause of death as being multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso.

Thomas was charged with the murder on December 27 and appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court the following day.

He is the grandson of Sir Gilbert Stanley Thomas, a business tycoon whose empire includes Peter's Pies.

In a statement after his death, Mr Bush's family said they were "absolutely devastated".

Read more: Hamas shares chilling video of Israeli hostages after 100 days and warns 'tomorrow we will inform you of their fate'

Read more: Hundreds of care homes in England close due to funding and staffing pressures

"Our beloved Will was taken away from us in such a cruel and indescribable way. Will was such a loyal, funny and caring son, brother and boyfriend," the statement said.

"We are absolutely devastated and as a family request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time."

Thomas is due to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on February 2.