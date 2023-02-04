Breaking News

Houses evacuated and nearby roads shut after man arrested for explosives offences in Derbyshire town

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Chris Samuel

Houses have been evacuated and roads closed after a man was arrested on suspicion of explosives offences at a property in Derbyshire, police have said.

Officers attended an address in Acorn Drive in Belper shortly after 6pm on Friday after police were called to reports of a concern for the safety of a man.

The house was searched and a number of suspicious items were discovered, Derbyshire Police said.

The force added that a 100-metre cordon has been put in place following advice from explosive disposal experts.

A rest centre at the Strutt Centre in Derby Road will open for evacuated people to attend from 6.15pm.

A police spokesperson said: "At this time there is no indication as to how long the evacuation and road closures will be in place."