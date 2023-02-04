Natasha Devon 7pm - 9pm
Houses evacuated and nearby roads shut after man arrested for explosives offences in Derbyshire town
4 February 2023, 17:45 | Updated: 4 February 2023, 17:56
Houses have been evacuated and roads closed after a man was arrested on suspicion of explosives offences at a property in Derbyshire, police have said.
Officers attended an address in Acorn Drive in Belper shortly after 6pm on Friday after police were called to reports of a concern for the safety of a man.
The house was searched and a number of suspicious items were discovered, Derbyshire Police said.
The force added that a 100-metre cordon has been put in place following advice from explosive disposal experts.
A rest centre at the Strutt Centre in Derby Road will open for evacuated people to attend from 6.15pm.
A police spokesperson said: "At this time there is no indication as to how long the evacuation and road closures will be in place."