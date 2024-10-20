Housing minister gives up Grenfell role after survivors complain about her links to firm criticised in inquiry

20 October 2024, 11:51 | Updated: 20 October 2024, 11:55

Ms Ali has faced criticism from Grenfell Tower survivors
Ms Ali has faced criticism from Grenfell Tower survivors. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Grenfell survivors called out housing minister Rushanara Ali after she attended a conference linked with a firm criticised in the inquiry.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Grenfell United, a group of Grenfell Tower survivors and affected families, allegedly criticised the housing minister's decision to attend the conference and called for her removal.

Rushanara Ali, Labour MP for Bethnal Green and Stepney, regularly attended the annual policy forum Franco-British Colloque.

The co-chair of the forum was Pierre-Andre de Chalendar, the former chairman of French manufacturing company Saint-Gobain. He served in this role from 2012 to 2024.

Saint-Gobain previously owned Celotex, a firm responsible for most of the flammable insulation behind the panels on the Grenfell building.

Celotex was named in the Grenfell Inquiry report for dishonestly selling flammable construction materials and insisting the 'fire safety' of these materials.

Read more: London has come close to 'other deadly Grenfell tragedies' several times, fire chief tells LBC

Read more: Bring criminal prosecutions against Grenfell Tower cladding firms, urges Gove

Rushanara Ali has been slammed by Grenfell survivors
Rushanara Ali has been slammed by Grenfell survivors. Picture: Alamy

Ms Ali's decision to attend the conference allegedly 'infuriated' survivors and families of Grenfell Tower, according to the Sunday Times.

In response to relinquishing her role, Ms Ali said: "Trusted relationships between ministers and the Grenfell community are essential for this department.

"Before I became a minister, I called for the French delegation of the Franco-British Colloque to cut ties with Saint Gobain.

"But I understand that perception matters and I have therefore concluded that the building safety portfolio would be best transferred to another minister.

"Our goals of making buildings safe and preventing another tragedy continue to be very important issues for me, and the deputy prime minister and the rest of the ministerial team have my full support in delivering on this work."

Ms Ali will retain her ministerial position in the housing department, with much of her role dedicated to overseeing homelessness.

A fire engulfed the Grenfell Tower block on 14 June 2017
A fire engulfed the Grenfell Tower block on 14 June 2017. Picture: Alamy

A fire engulfed the Grenfell Tower block on June 14, 2017.

72 people lost their lives in the fire which struck the 24-storey tower block located in North Kensington.

The long-awaited conclusion of the Grenfell Inquiry was released in September.

The report found there was a “complacent and defensive attitude to fire safety” within Government, with ministers repeatedly failing to act on warnings about the risks of the flammable cladding.

The inquiry found that organisations who made and sold the products, used on Grenfell Tower, were “deliberately dishonest".

Celotex was said to have manipulated a test on its insulation to “mislead the market”.

Another company named in the report was Arconic Architectural Products, which was responsible for manufacturing the cladding panels.

The report held that the firm "determined to exploit weak regulation in the UK” while being aware of the risks of the cladding.

Grenfell Tower Inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick said the deaths of 72 people in the fire were 'avoidable'
Grenfell Tower Inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick said the deaths of 72 people in the fire were 'avoidable'. Picture: Alamy

Celotex responded to the final Grenfell Tower Inquiry report, stating: "Our business’ response to what happened started immediately after the fire in June 2017.

"We conducted our own review to interrogate the circumstances in which the RS5000 product had been tested, launched and marketed.

"This review was a significant and thorough undertaking, and the results of that work were disclosed promptly and proactively to relevant stakeholders, including the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

"Independent testing commissioned following the review demonstrated that the cladding system described in the Celotex RS5000 marketing literature met the relevant safety criteria. That system was substantially different to that used at Grenfell Tower.

"Decisions about design, construction and the selection of materials for the Tower were made by construction industry professionals.

"Since the fire, we reviewed and improved process controls, quality management and the approach to marketing within the Celotex business to meet industry best practice. Celotex Limited continues to cooperate fully with all official investigations into the Grenfell Tower fire.

"We reiterate our sympathies to everyone affected by the fire."

Arconic Architectural Products, one of the other manufacturing firms named in the Inquiry report, also released a statement in response to the findings: "Arconic’s subsidiary, Arconic Architectural Products SAS (AAP), supplied sheets of aluminium composite material that were used to manufacture the rainscreen for the Grenfell Tower refurbishment.

"The fire was a terrible tragedy and as Arconic remembers the 72 people who died, our thoughts remain with the families, friends and all of those affected.

"AAP was a core participant in the Inquiry and has acknowledged its role as one of the material suppliers involved in the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower.

"The company respects the Inquiry process. AAP cooperated fully with the work of the Inquiry and will continue to engage with further legal processes. Together with other parties, AAP has made financial contributions to settlements for those affected, as well as to the restorative justice fund.

"Throughout the Inquiry, AAP has maintained a number of points:

  • AAP sold sheets of aluminium composite material as specified in the design process. This product was safe to use as a building material, and legal to sell in the UK as well as the more than thirty other countries in which AAP customers purchased the product. We reject any claim that AAP sold an unsafe product.
  • AAP regularly conducted tests of its materials using third-party testing bodies. Reports on these results were all publicly available, and AAP made these reports available to its customers.
  • AAP did not conceal information from or mislead any certification body, customer, or the public."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Fans gather to in Hyde Park to pay tribute to Liam Payne

Hundreds of devastated fans gather at vigil in London to remember One Direction star Liam Payne

Tube drivers along the Victoria line have allegedly been asked to wear ear defenders

Tube drivers plan go-slow protest against 'extreme noise levels' on London Underground

Sir Chris Hoy, one of Britain's greatest cyclists and Olympians, has announced that his cancer is terminal.

PM leads well-wishes to Team GB legend Sir Chris Hoy after terminal cancer diagnosis

Travel disruption and flood warnings have been issued amid Storm Ashley

Travel chaos as Storm Ashley batters UK with 80mph winds and heavy rain - with more than 40 flood warnings in place

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he underwent a heart procedure after experiencing a "sudden deterioration" in his health.

Jeremy Clarkson reveals he had urgent heart procedure after 'sudden deterioration' in his health

Louise Haigh has announced a number of measures to get HS2 costs under control

HS2 independent review launched in bid to get 'spiralling costs' back on track

Wearable tech will be used as part of the government's plan to save the NHS (file photos)

Millions to receive health-monitoring smartwatches as part of 10-year plan to save NHS

King Charles and Queen Camilla have kicked off their royal tour in Australia

King Charles shares 'great joy' at being back in Australia as he greets cheering crowds

Sir Chris Hoy, one of Britain's greatest cyclists and Olympians, has announced that his cancer is terminal.

Team GB legend Sir Chris Hoy: My cancer is terminal and I only have 2-4 years to live

Benefits cheats could have their bank accounts raided by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) as part of a new crackdown on welfare fraud.

Government to 'raid benefit cheats bank accounts' in new crackdown on fraud

Post Office campaigner Sir Alan Bates has demanded a March 2025 deadline for Horizon victims' payout from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates demands March deadline from Starmer for Horizon scandal payouts

Netanyahu's home has been targeted in a drone strike

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu slams 'assassination attempt' after Hezbollah targeted his home in drone strike

The brazen thief climbed through a roof in a Tesco in London

Tesco thief plunges through roof to steal cash from till - as security and staff 'watch on'

Police have launched an urgent appeal after a woman reported that she was raped after being approached by four men in a playground.

Police hunt four men after woman reports being raped in children's playground

Sir Keir Starmer has signed a 'Rwanda-style' deal for migrants arriving to the Chagos Islands

Keir Starmer signs 'Rwanda-style' deal to deport migrants from Chagos Islands to territory

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood

Another 1,100 prisoners to be freed next week as part of government's early release scheme

Latest News

See more Latest News

The former Harrods owner is accused of multiple sexual assault claims

Met Police asked prosecutors to decide whether to charge Mohamed Al Fayed over just two out of 21 allegations
Liam Payne's sister has paid tribute

'I'm sorry I couldn't save you': Liam Payne's sister shares heartbreaking tribute to her 'best friend'
The Met Office has issued Storm Ashley with a 'danger to life' weather warning

'Danger to life' warning as Storm Ashley forms 'weather bomb' with 80mph winds and heavy rain set to strike
Netanyahu's home has been targeted in a drone strike

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's home targeted in drone strike from Lebanon

Liam Payne's father has flown to Buenos Aires to bring his son's body home

Liam Payne's heartbroken father reads tributes left by fans as he visits hotel where star fell to his death
The Israeli military says its operation in Jabalia is intended to stop Hamas fighters regrouping

At least 33 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza refugee camp - including women and children
The NHS is expected to be handed billions of pounds in the Budget.

Chancellor set to invest billions in NHS as part of 'biggest reform since 1948' in upcoming Budget
Liam Payne's father has flown to Buenos Aires to bring his son's body home

Liam Payne's father flies to Buenos Aires to bring body of former One Direction star home to UK
Guy Pratt

Pink Floyd bassist says filming concerts on your phone is 'selfish' and 'ruins experience for everyone'
Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves could freeze income tax thresholds for longer - a so-called 'stealth tax'

Labour 'to extend tax threshold freeze', dragging 1m people into higher rates in bid to plug funding gap

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen have arrived in Sydney for the start of their historic visit to Australia.

King Charles and Camilla touch down in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch
King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch.

King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch
Harry and Meghan are returning to Europe

Harry and Meghan 'buy holiday home in Europe' after being forced to give up Frogmore Cottage in UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News