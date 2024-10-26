Government announces new plan for housing to help 'generation locked out of the property market'

26 October 2024, 00:38 | Updated: 26 October 2024, 00:44

Mortgage Rates Affected By Latest Interest Rate Rise
The government has unveiled a major housing package . Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The government has unveiled a major housing package aimed at tackling the shortage of affordable homes and boosting social housing availability.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Budget will reportedly deliver more affordable housing, ensure social housing is available for those who need it and turbocharge the delivery of 1.5 million homes as the Chancellor commits to rebuilding Britain.

The housing package announced on Saturday will deliver up to 5,000 new affordable social homes with £500 million in new funding for the Affordable Homes Programme - bringing total investment in housing supply to over £5 billion - and supporting the delivery of 33,000 new homes through £128 million for housing projects across the country.   

Meanwhile, the stock of social housing will supposedly be increased through a new five-year social housing rent settlement that will give the sector more long-term certainty on funding and allow them to invest in tens of thousands of new homes.

The existing stock will also be protected by reducing Right to Buy discounts so that thousands more council homes remain in the sector.

Labour Party Conference 2024 - Day Two
Rachel Reeves said: “We need to fix the housing crisis in this country". Picture: Getty

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves said: “We need to fix the housing crisis in this country.

"It’s created a generation locked out of the property market, torn apart communities and put the brakes on economic growth.

“We are rebuilding Britain by ramping up housebuilding and delivering the 1.5 million new homes we so badly need”.

UK housing, Folkestone, Kent.
UK housing, Folkestone, Kent. Picture: Alamy

'Broken'

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said: “We have inherited a housing system which is broken, with not enough homes being built and even fewer that families can afford.

“This is a further significant step in our plan to get Britain building again, backing the sector, so they can help us deliver a social and affordable housing boom, supporting millions of people up and down the country into a safe, affordable and decent home they can be proud of.

”The £500 million to deliver thousands of new social and affordable homes is a top-up to the existing Affordable Homes Programme and comes ahead of the Government’s Housing Strategy due in the Spring."

Leeds Social housing, UK
Leeds Social housing, UK. Picture: Alamy

The Government will set out details of new investment to succeed the 2021-26 Affordable Homes Programme at the Spending Review.

This will lay the foundations for the manifesto commitment to deliver the biggest increase in social and affordable housebuilding in a generation, and to support councils and housing associations to build their capacity and make a greater contribution to affordable housing supply.

It will deliver a mix of homes for sub-market rent and home-ownership, with a particular focus on delivering homes for Social Rent.

The Government will also consult on a new 5-year social housing rent settlement, which caps the rents social housing providers can charge their tenants, to provide the sector with the certainty it needs to invest in new social housing.

Read more: Rape crisis service cuts ties with charity amid row over single-sex services

Read more: 'You brought so much joy': Nicole Scherzinger and Naomi Campbell pay tribute to Liam Payne

The intention would be for this to increase with Consumer Price Index inflation figures and an additional 1%.

The consultation will also seek views on other potential options to give greater certainty, such as providing a 10-year settlement.

These measures to increase affordable housing come alongside changes to the Right to Buy scheme, which will protect existing social housing stock to meet housing need and deliver a fairer and more sustainable scheme.

England’s existing social housing supply is depleted every year by the scheme while also disincentivising councils to build new social housing.

aerial view of housing estate, North Berwick, East Lothian, Scotland, Uk
aerial view of housing estate, North Berwick, East Lothian, Scotland, Uk. Picture: Alamy

Discounts will be reduced alongside greater protections for newly-built social housing and councils will be able to keep 100% of the receipts generated by a Right to Buy sale.

This will enable councils to scale-up delivery of much needed social housing whilst still enabling longstanding tenants to buy their own homes.

The £128 million will support the delivery of new housing projects – including up to 28,000 new builds currently blocked by river pollution – cleaning up our rivers in the process - 3,000 energy efficient homes across the country and 2,000 new homes in North Liverpool.Meanwhile the £56 million investment at Liverpool Central Docks will also deliver office, retail, leisure and hotel facilities alongside the new homes.

As well as demonstrating our brownfield-first approach, it will transform Liverpool’s former docklands into a thriving waterfront neighbourhood. 

Kate Henderson, Chief Executive of the National Housing Federation, says:"We strongly welcome the £500m top-up to the affordable homes programme. This vital injection of funding, which we’ve been urgently calling for, will support housing associations to continue to deliver much needed affordable homes in the immediate term and prevent a collapse in delivery.

"We share the government’s ambition to build 1.5million homes over this parliament and stand ready to deliver the social homes needed, which is why we welcome a consultation on a new rent settlement.  This will provide both transparency for residents and long term certainty and financial stability for social housing providers. We also support the government's decision to review right to buy discounts.

"To achieve the affordable homes needed across the country, alongside this short term top-up, we look forward to a new long term housing strategy announced at the next spending review, including a significant boost in funding for social housing."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Beirut, Lebanon. 22nd Oct, 2024. A view of the destruction in the aftermath of air strikes on the Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial institution in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern

Israeli military 'conducting precise strikes on military targets' as Iranian state media reports explosions near Tehran

Mike Jeffries

Former boss of Abercrombie & Fitch pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and prostitution charges

Brianna Ghey

Brianna Ghey murder could not have been foreseen, inquest rules

Shay Kang was killed with a Swiss Army knife at home

Mother, 33, who stabbed her 10-year-old daughter to death given indefinite hospital order

BAHAMAS-TRAVEL-CRUISE

Search called off after woman falls overboard at Taylor Swift themed cruise

Exclusive
Keir Starmer is a working person, Rachel Reeves has said

Keir Starmer is a 'working person', Rachel Reeves insists amid Budget tax row

Migrants Continue Arrive At Kent Shores From France (file).

Small boat migrant crossings top 29,000 for the year so far

Sara Sharif suffered more than 70 injuries before her death.

Neighbour heard girl scream 'in pain' two days before Sara Sharif, 10, died, court hears

Tommy Robinson told to 'turn himself in' as he's pictured outside police station ahead of London march

Tommy Robinson charged under the Terrorism Act after handing himself in to police

Callum Ulysses Parslow

Nazi-obsessed knifeman guilty of attempted murder after stabbing asylum seeker

Alexander McCartney, 26, admitted 185 charges involving 70 children

Online predator who ‘catfished’ child victims jailed for at least 20 years after driving girl, 12, to take her own life

A rape crisis service in Glasgow has severed ties with a charity over single-sex services

Rape crisis service cuts ties with charity amid row over single-sex services

Nicole Scherzinger shared a tribute to Liam Payne.

'You brought so much joy': Nicole Scherzinger and Naomi Campbell pay tribute to Liam Payne

United Reformed Church Hornsea East Yorkshire England

Parents fume as church accidentally puts porn on big screen during children's sing-a-long

Footballer Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has denied a charge of importing class B drugs

Ex-Arsenal footballer Jay Emmanuel-Thomas denies trying to smuggle £600,000 of cannabis into UK

Westminster Magistrates Court building in London, UK.

Men deny terrorism charge after 'planning to target Islamic Education Centre' in 'right wing attack'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighters tackle M5 lorry blaze leaving drivers trapped in vehicles - as closed motorway causes 2-mile tailbacks

M5 chemical blaze leaves drivers trapped in their vehicles - as motorway closure causes 2-mile tailbacks
Anastasios Giamouradis with patient Doreen Adams

Groundbreaking surgery to remove brain tumours 'the size of apples' through patients' eyebrows
'No second album anytime soon': Singer-songwriter Raye reveals lyric books for new album stolen by criminals

'No second album anytime soon': British singer-songwriter Raye reveals lyric books for new album stolen by criminals
US musician Bruce Springsteen performs during a campaign rally with former US President Barack Obama supporting US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris

Bruce Springsteen warns Trump would be an 'American tyrant' as he throws support behind Kamala Harris
Struck off GP dubbed the 'dirty doctor' is 'now working as a psychotherapist using different alias'

Struck off GP dubbed the 'dirty doctor' who had sex with multiple women in his surgery 'now working as psychotherapist'
France will start charging non-Eu tourists more to enter visitor attractions

British tourists face €5 surcharge for top French attractions because they're not in EU

'Horrific' conditions aboard Nuclear submarine saw Royal Navy crew forced to share food as medics feared ‘serious loss of life'

'Horrific' conditions aboard Nuclear submarine saw Royal Navy crew forced to share food as medics feared ‘serious loss of life'
Victoria Cilliers has married Simon Goodman

Mother who survived huge fall after husband tried to kill her by damaging her parachute marries another skydiver
Pensioner, 66, killed in horror train crash in Wales had 'just begun to travel' with wife family reveal

Pensioner, 66, killed in horror train crash in Wales had 'just begun to travel' with wife

Rhiannon Skye Whyte was stabbed to death in Walsall

Asylum seeker hotel worker, 27, stabbed to death 'with screwdriver' as man, 18, charged with murder

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears
King Charles visits Samao

Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony
Charles wants to convert a site within Balmoral into a wedding venue

Have your own 'royal wedding'! King Charles wants people to be able to get married at Balmoral

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News