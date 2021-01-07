How far can you travel during Covid lockdown 3?

7 January 2021, 14:47

Travel in lockdown: Rules and regulations revealed under national new rules
Travel in lockdown: Rules and regulations revealed under national new rules. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

The coronavirus pandemic in the UK has led to a third national lockdown with travel being limited to local areas only - so how far can you travel? And can you travel for exercise?

England was placed under strict new lockdown rules from January 5 following a sharp increase in coronavirus cases due to a new strain of the virus.

With rules including all non-essential shops closing and working from home once more, Boris Johnson and the government have also ordered the public to “stay local” - so how far can you travel?

Support bubbles in national lockdown explained: What you can and can't do

With no limitations on how much you can exercise during this lockdown, here are the rules on whether you can travel for exercise and what your "local area" really means.

Outdoor exercise is permitted under new lockdown rules
Outdoor exercise is permitted under new lockdown rules. Picture: PA

How far can you travel in Covid lockdown 3?

As stated by the government website, you should minimise time spent outside your home, but you are permitted to leave for childcare and education, medical appointments, caring responsibilities and any other special circumstances including your support bubble.

Exercise is also permitted in lockdown 3.

Lockdown exercise is restricted to your local under new Covid restrictions
Lockdown exercise is restricted to your local under new Covid restrictions. Picture: PA

Can you travel for exercise?

Again, travel should be limited to your local area but is not restricted to once a day as it was in the March 2020 lockdown.

You can exercise in an outdoor public place, which includes parks, beaches and forests either by yourself, with people you live with, your support bubble or with one other person from another household. Children under 5 are not included in the limit.

You are also permitted to have one-to-one personal training.

What does your ‘local area’ mean?

You are instructed to stay within ‘your local area’ for any non-essential activities. This means your “village, town or part of a city where you live”.

