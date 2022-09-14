How to join the queue for Queen's lying-in-state: What to bring and how security works

Government advice on the queue has been issued. Picture: Alamy/Government

By Will Taylor

The queue to see the Queen lying-in-state has already begun to snake around London.

Police are braced for a line reaching as far as 10 miles to reach along the south bank of the Thames, from Parliament, all the way to Southwark Park.

Hundreds of thousands are thought to be hoping to pay their respects to the late Queen by passing her coffin at Westminster Hall in Parliament.

Here is the latest Government advice on how to queue, what to bring and what security checks will be up.

How to get in the queue

Head to the back of the queue, the Government says, and check where that is by using the live video tracker to find it.

You will be given a coloured and numbered wristband that will be checked along the route, and it allows you to return if you need to leave to get refreshments or use the toilet.

Facilities and water are available along the route.

It is recommended you dress appropriately and bring food and drink.

What route does the queue take?

The queue starts where the Albert Embankment meets Lambeth Bridge and travels east along the southern bank of the Thames.

The culture department is also keeping the public up to date through its social media feeds.

Stewards are also available for help.

An accessibility scheme is also available.

Queues are already emerging on the south bank. Picture: Alamy

What to expect from security

Everyone who wants access to the Palace of Westminster will need to go through airport-style security.

This includes restrictions on what you can bring inside Parliament and the size of your bag.

If your bag is too big and cannot be taken in, stewards will guide you to a bag drop facility before security, and you won’t lose your place in the queue.

However, it could lead to delays for others and there is no guarantee there will be space for your bag.

You can only bring one small bag, smaller than 40cm x 30cm x 20cm, with one simple opening or zip.

Prohibited items include non-clear water bottles or flasks, solid-sided bags, bags with lots of pockets or complex openings, food and drink, flowers, sharp objects, air-horns, flags, and pets except guide dogs.