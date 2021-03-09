Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview: How the UK's newspapers reacted

9 March 2021, 06:41 | Updated: 9 March 2021, 06:54

Britain's newspapers have responded to Harry and Meghan's incredible interview with Oprah Winfrey
Britain's newspapers have responded to Harry and Meghan's incredible interview with Oprah Winfrey. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Fallout from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah Winfrey interview has dominated the front pages of Britain's newspapers on Tuesday morning.

Harry and Meghan's near two-hour chat with the American talk show host was first broadcast in the US in the early hours of Monday and on British TV on Monday evening.

During the interview, the Sussexes made a string of stunning revelations and allegations that covered mental health struggles, their wedding and their relationship with the Royal Family.

But in a move that angered some members of the British media, Harry said racism published by the tabloid press - that filtered into the rest of society - was a "large part" of why the couple left the UK.

He branded the tabloids as "bigoted", adding that they create a "toxic environment" of "control and fear".

The Society of Editors hit back on Monday, saying the country's media is not bigoted and is instead holding the "rich and powerful to account".

So what are the papers saying this morning? And how did the tabloids react to Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview?

Read more: Palace silent after Harry and Meghan's interview airs in UK

Read more: Queen and Philip 'didn't make comment about Archie’s skin tone'

The Daily Telegraph

In a front-page opinion piece, Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson says the interview represented a "devastating insult" to the Queen which would not only affect the Royal Family but could destabilise the Commonwealth.

She wrote: "Above all, many of us will have felt the insult to the Queen. However loudly Harry and Meghan may have proclaimed their affection for the monarch, there is no question that their interview was a devastating act of lese-majeste.

"The couple unleashed demons which could destabilise her beloved Commonwealth and threaten the future of the monarchy itself.

"Harry once reportedly said: What Meghan wants Meghan gets. But is this really what she wanted?"

Describing a "weird, reeling ride of an interview", Ms Pearson said its timing - with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh in hospital - made it look "vengeful, self-absorbed and attention-seeking".

She also chided the couple for highlighting their son would not be called a prince, saying this was in line with royal protocol but "Meghan and Harry can spot a personal slight from outer space".

Read more: Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview - reaction as UK watched

Read more: Meghan tells Oprah: 'I just didn't want to be alive anymore'

The Daily Mail

Following a similar theme, The Mail carries the pointed headline: "What have they done?"

The paper's royal editor, Rebecca English, said the "bombshell" interview left Buckingham Palace "paralysed with horror and dismay".

She added: "The Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William were all locked in crisis talks over how to react to a string of incendiary accusations unleashed by Harry and wife Meghan during (the) two-hour special".

The Daily Express

Meanwhile, Daily Express columnist Stephen Pollard criticised the Sussexes for electing to air their grievances on "prime time TV".

He compared the interview with the Queen's earlier Commonwealth address, writing: "Meghan and Harry took to the airwaves for a two-hour long interview in which they spoke about themselves, their feelings and their wishes to the exclusion of all else."

It ran with a headline which read: "So sad it has come to this."

Read more: Sussexes 'got married three days before public ceremony'

Watch: James O'Brien says those who dislike Meghan 'don't know why'

The Guardian

A number of other papers chose to focus on the impact of Meghan's racism claims, which The Guardian called "devastating".

It focused on Meghan being "silenced" as she had suicidal thoughts and Harry saying he felt "let down" by Charles after the couple were cut off financially.

The Times

A leading article in The Times said the racism allegation "could hardly be more damaging to the Royal Family".

It read: "The implication that the monarchy is racist could hardly be more damaging to an institution that relies for its legitimacy on its claim to represent the whole of modern Britain.

"The problem for the Royal Family is that there is little they could say by way of explanation or mitigation that would not risk making the situation worse."

The Sun

Tabloid paper The Sun dedicated its front page to demanding the identity of the unnamed senior royal who allegedly made a racist comment about the Sussexes' then-unborn son be revealed.

An editorial in the paper asked: "Did they keep this incendiary charge vague and anonymous to make it impossible to counter?

"In doing so they have smeared Harry's entire family. Exonerating the Queen and Philip merely amplifies the injustice to the others."

If you are affected by any of the above and need emotional support then contact the Samaritans helpline 24 hours a day on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, visit a Samaritans branch or visit their website.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Carles Puigdemont

MEPs vote to lift immunity for Catalan separatist Carles Puigdemont
Anne Sacoolas would be willing to complete community service, her lawyer says

Harry Dunn suspect 'sorry' and 'would do community service' in US
Pharmacist Madeline Acquilano draws a syringe of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

Fully vaccinated Americans can gather without masks, say health officials
Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey caught the attention of the world

Buckingham Palace silent after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview airs in UK
Sports coaches who have sex with 16 and 17 years under their care could fall foul of the law under plans for new laws

Sports coaches would be banned from sex with teenagers in their care under new laws
A demonstrator holds up a Black Lives Matter flag outside the Hennepin County Government Centre in Minneapolis, where the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began with jury selection

Jury selection paused in trial of ex-policeman charged over George Floyd death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

I was racist against my own people, caller tells James O'Brien

I was racist against my own people, caller tells James O'Brien
The Prime Minister was responding to a question from Ben Kentish

Boris Johnson urges caution when it comes to ending lockdown

The Royal commentator was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

'Why did they do it? What are they going to gain?' Royal commentator questions interview
YouTubers who tricked royal 'experts' tell LBC why they did the prank

YouTubers who tricked royal 'experts' tell LBC why they did the prank
James O'Brien explains why people who dislike Meghan 'don't know why'

James O'Brien explains why people who dislike Meghan 'don't know why'
'Prince Harry has made his mother proud by standing up for Meghan'

'Prince Harry has made Diana proud by standing up for Meghan'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London