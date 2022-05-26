'How To Murder Your Husband' author convicted of killing her 63-year-old husband

26 May 2022, 12:04

The 'How To Murder Your Husband' author Nancy Crampton Brophy was found guilty over her husband Daniel Brophy's death.
The 'How To Murder Your Husband' author Nancy Crampton Brophy was found guilty over her husband Daniel Brophy's death. Picture: Shutterstock/Courtesy of the Brophy family

By Sophie Barnett

The author of 'How To Murder Your Husband' who once wrote detailed options for committing an untraceable killing has been found guilty of murdering her 63-year-old husband.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nancy Crampton Brophy, 71, was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday over the death of her chef husband Daniel Brophy, KOIN-TV reported.

The self-published romance novelist displayed no visible emotion as she was convicted of second-degree murder after two days of deliberations.

Her 63-year-old husband was killed on June 2 2018 as he prepared for work at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland.

Crampton Brophy has been in custody since she was arrested in September 2019.

Lisa Maxfield, one of Crampton Brophy's lawyers, said the defence team plans to appeal.

Read more: When is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday?

Read more: Harry, Meghan and Andrew to join the Queen's Platinum Jubilee service at St Paul’s

Nancy Brophy was convicted in her husband’s killing on Wednesday.
Nancy Brophy was convicted in her husband’s killing on Wednesday. Picture: Shutterstock

The jury was told that Crampton Brophy was motivated by money problems and a life insurance policy.

Police never found the gun that killed Mr Brophy, however, his wife owned the same make and model of the gun used in his murder.

CCTV shown in court also captured her driving to and from her husband's workplace on the day he was killed.

Crampton Brophy claimed during the trial that her presence near the culinary school on the day of her husband's death was mere coincidence and that she had parked in the area to work on her writing.

Defence lawyers said the gun parts were inspiration for Crampton Brophy's writing and suggested someone else might have killed Mr Brophy during a robbery gone wrong.

The 'How To Murder Your Husband' author Nancy Brophy was found guilty of killing her husband Daniel Brophy.
The 'How To Murder Your Husband' author Nancy Brophy was found guilty of killing her husband Daniel Brophy. Picture: Courtesy of the Brophy family

Her novel, 'How To Murder Your Husband', featured options for committing a killing without getting caught.

Crampton Brophy said during the trial, however, that she had no reason to kill her husband and that their financial problems had largely been solved by cashing in a chunk of Mr Brophy's retirement savings plan.

Circuit Judge Christopher Ramras ultimately excluded the 2011 essay from the trial.

A prosecutor, however, alluded to the essay's themes without naming it after Crampton Brophy took to the witness box.

Her sentencing has been scheduled for June 13.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sasha Johnson's family have spoken of their "daily heartbreak" as Crimestoppers issued a new plea for information

£20,000 reward offered one year after BLM activist Sasha Johnson was shot in the head

Lexi Rubio (top right), who was killed in the Texas shooting, pictured with her parents Kimberly and Felix.

Harrowing moment deputy responding to Texas shooting is told his daughter, 10, was killed

Anthony Joshua confronted a group of university students in their flat

'Watch your mouths': Moment Anthony Joshua storms into uni flat to confront heckling students
The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Wales

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Wales bringing UK total to 79

Is Boris running a country or a frat house, asks ex-Tory comms chief

'Is Boris running a country or a frat house?': Ex-Tory comms chief slams No10 culture

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Duke of York, are set to join the Queen at her Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service.

Harry, Meghan and Andrew to join the Queen's Platinum Jubilee service at St Paul’s

Steve Barclay tried to explain why Boris Johnson didn’t query how his son’s swing got broken

Partygate: Why didn't the PM ask more questions over his son's broken swing?

Richard Bacon has attracted criticism from Wes Streeting over his comments about healthcare workers

Tory MP slammed for saying NHS workers 'also let their hair down' during lockdown

Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a package to ease the cost of living crisis, funded by a windfall tax

Sunak's £400 for every household funded by windfall tax U-turn

Tarjit Singh was born a female named Hannah Walters but now identifies as a man

Trans man convicted after 'tricking 3 women into sexual relationships with fake penis'

The review found the role of women in perpetrating abuse may have impacted on how professionals perceived the risk to children

Damning failings revealed by review into deaths of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson

Former doctor Krishna Singh arrives at the High Court, Glasgow, where he was sentenced to 12 years in jail

Doctor jailed for 12 years for sex assaults on 47 female patients including children

Political rivals clashed at a press briefing

Political rivals clash in heated press conference after Texas shooting leaves 21 dead

The shooter's mother insisted he was not violent

'My son was not violent' insists mother of Texas gunman who killed 21 at school

Wes Streeting hit out at the Prime Minister for not resigning over Patygate

'Spineless, cowardly Tories' blasted by Streeting for keeping PM in No10 after Partygate

Seven more cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in England.

Seven more monkeypox cases confirmed in England taking UK total to 78

Latest News

See more Latest News

Albanian prime minister Edi Rama

Albania offers Soviet-built naval base to Nato

Jean-Luc Martinez

Former Louvre president charged with money laundering

Oceanographers Andrew McDonnell, left, and Claudine Hauri, middle, are pictured with engineer Joran Kemme after an underwater glider is pulled aboard the University of Alaska Fairbanks research vessel Nanuq from the Gulf of Alaska

An ocean first: Underwater drone tracks carbon dioxide in Gulf of Alaska
Stormy Flores, 11, sits with a sign bearing the names of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims

Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Pakistan’s defiant former prime minister Imran Khan, centre, during an anti-government rally

Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan calls off planned sit-in but demands vote
Romance writer Nancy Crampton Brophy, left, watches proceedings in court

‘How To Murder Your Husband’ writer found guilty of murdering her husband
Three F-15 warplanes of the Japanese self-defence force, front, and four F-16 fighters of the US armed forces fly over the Sea of Japan

Japan and US in joint jet flight after China drill and North Korean missiles
Colten Muth, 32, visits George Floyd Square in Minneapolis to mark the second anniversary of the black man’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers

Minneapolis renames junction to honour George Floyd

Firefighter Nate Sink cradles a newborn elk calf he encountered in a remote, fire-scarred area of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near Mora, New Mexico

Firefighters rescue Cinder the elk calf from fire’s ashes

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft lands

Boeing capsule returns to Earth after test trip to International Space Station

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate
Iain Dale spoke out about Boris Johnson after the publication of Sue Gray's report

Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019
Andrew Marr branded Boris Johnson an "albino gorilla"

Marr: Boris is an albino gorilla next to timid little Tories who'd rather hide than face him
Cross Question 25/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question 25/05 | Watch again

'Why did I bother sticking by the rules?': Chris Bryant tells of lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad
'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate
'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's Partygate report

'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's report
Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision

Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Westminster is in 'meltdown' over cost of living crisis and Partygate, says Andrew Marr
Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students

Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London