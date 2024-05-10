Northern Lights to be visible across UK tonight due to ‘huge solar storm’ - here's how and when to watch

10 May 2024, 22:04

A strong solar storm creates a bright display of the northern lights at Beadnell in Northumberland.
A strong solar storm creates a bright display of the northern lights at Beadnell in Northumberland. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The Northern Lights are expected to be visible across the country overnight, courtesy of a huge solar storm - here's how you can watch.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Forecasters say the Northern Lights likely to be visibile across parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and Wales.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning when a solar outburst reached Earth on Friday afternoon, hours sooner than anticipated.

The effects are due to last through the weekend and possibly into next week.

The NOAA alerted operators of power plants and spacecraft in orbit to take precautions, as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"For most people here on planet Earth, they won't have to do anything," said Rob Steenburgh, a scientist with the NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Centre.

Read More: Thunderstorms to sweep UK as Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning - despite temperatures soaring to 27C

Read More: UK to be hotter than Portugal this weekend as temperatures set to soar - before thunderstorms sweep country

The storm could produce northern lights as far south in the US as Alabama and northern California, according to the NOAA.

But it was hard to predict and experts stressed it would not be the dramatic curtains of colour normally associated with the northern lights, but more like splashes of greenish hues.

"That's really the gift from space weather - the aurora," said Mr Steenburgh.

How to capture Northern Lights

The Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights at Portencross, Ayrshire, Scotland, UK
The Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights at Portencross, Ayrshire, Scotland, UK. Picture: Alamy

He and his colleagues said the best aurora views may come from phone cameras, which are better at capturing light than the naked eye.

Snap a picture of the sky and "there might be actually a nice little treat there for you", said Mike Bettwy, operations chief for the prediction centre.

A spokesperson for Energy Networks Association, which represents the UK's electricity networks, said: "The energy industry plans for a range of events far and wide - including into space."We're monitoring the space weather forecast carefully."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

US President Joe Biden

Israel's use of US weapons in Gaza likely violated international humanitarian law, Biden administration finds

US President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at Moffett Airfield in Mountain View, California

US says Israel’s use of US-provided weapons likely violated international law

Exclusive
James Cleverly has told LBC that migrants are not ear-marked for relocation to Rwanda based on their threat to the public.

Home Secretary admits threat level of thousands of ‘missing’ migrants earmarked for Rwanda has not been assessed

Andrew Tate arrives at the Bucharest Tribunal in Romania on Wednesday

Romanian court extends geographical restrictions against Andrew Tate

Former US president Donald Trump, with lawyer Todd Blanche, right, arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York

Hush money trial judge directs Michael Cohen to keep quiet about Donald Trump

A solar flare, as seen in the bright flash in the lower right, captured by Nasa’s Solar Dynamics Observatory on May 9

Solar storm could disrupt communications and produce northern lights in US

Interior of the chamber of the UN General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York

UN General Assembly approves resolution granting Palestine new rights

Temperatures are set to soar this weekend before thunderstorms sweep the country.

UK to be hotter than Portugal this weekend as temperatures set to soar - before thunderstorms sweep country

Russia Traffic Accident

Seven dead after bus plunges from bridge in St Petersburg

The Dutch entry for Eurovision is under investigation following an 'incident'.

Dutch Eurovision act Joost Klein won't appear in jury performance amid investigation following 'incident'

Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd

Bumble founder explains how AI will help couples meet on dating app as women no longer make first move

The protesters at the Tesla factory

Hundreds of protesters clash with riot police as they try to storm Tesla factory over environmental concerns

Rebecca Joynes, 30, is on trial accused of six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, including two while being a person in a position of trust

Boy ‘called teacher, 30, a nonce and weirdo when he tried to end 18-month relationship’

Police carry an activist from a blockade at the access road to Neuhardenberg airfield in Germany

Police prevent environmental activists from storming Tesla factory in Germany

Spain's Balearic Islands are cracking down on street drinking and tightening rules on party boats.

Tourists visiting Spanish islands face fines of up to €1500 under toughened-up law to curb boozy holidays

Home Secretary James Cleverly (L) joins LBC's Tom Swarbrick (inset)

James Cleverly slams ‘comic’ Labour plan to scrap Rwanda scheme just as ‘deterrent starts to work’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nigeria Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan champion Invictus Games and mental health in Nigeria

Dublin migrant encampment

Migrant smuggled himself direct from France to Dublin for fear of being sent to Rwanda if he went to UK
Police were called to a report of a child being injured by a family dog.

Girl, 6, rushed to hospital with head injuries after being ‘mauled’ by family dog

Lee Byer (left) stabbed Thomas O'Halloran (right) in the neck and chest in a "senseless" killing

Knifeman who killed 87-year-old grandfather in 'motiveless' stabbing attack detained in hospital indefinitely
The bus crashed off a bridge in St Petersburg

Bus crashes off bridge into river in Russia after exhausted driver works 20 hour shift, with seven people killed
Mohammad Ghayalini is pushing for a boycott of Eurovision

British Palestinian who fled Gaza but lost 200 friends and family calls for Eurovision boycott because of Israel singer
South Africa Building Collapse

Hopes fade for dozens of workers missing after South Africa building collapse

The Dutch entry for Eurovision has been suspended and is under investigation following an 'incident'.

Dutch Eurovision act under investigation and suspended from rehearsals following 'incident'
Trump Hush Money

Trump’s hush money trial resumes in New York

Piran Ditta Khan (l) found guilty of the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky in 2005

Armed robber, 75, who murdered PC Sharon Beshenivsky to die in jail after evading justice for nearly 20 years

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry photobombed Meghan's selfie as they visited a school in Nigeria.

Duchess of selfies: Meghan tells children "I believe in you" as she is photobombed by Harry on Nigerian tour
King Charles joked he was glad to be 'out my cage' at his first military engagement since his cancer diagnosis.

Smiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first militarySmiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first military engagement since cancer diagnosis
King Charles and Prince William attended royal engagements on Thursday after Harry's stop in the UK.

King Charles and Prince William turn out for royal engagements after neither met with Prince Harry on brief trip to UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit