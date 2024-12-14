How to watch the Geminid meteor shower set to light up skies tonight

The Geminid meteor is set to hit UK skies this weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Experts have explained when and where to catch the Geminid meteor shower set to dazzle skies in the UK tonight.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Geminid meteor shower, which is expected to reach its peak between December 14 and 15, is set to mark one of the largest celestial displays of 2024.

The Geminid meteor - which returns every December - is made up of debris from an asteroid, whereas most meteor showers are derived from the debris of comets.

The spectacular light display happens when the debris strikes the Earth's atmosphere, producing bright streams of light visible from Earth.

The shower can produce more than 150 meteors per hour at its peak. Yet factors including light pollution can impact the visibility of the showers.

Meteor showers are known to be extremely bright, moderately fast, and arrive in multi-coloured hues of mainly white, with some yellow, green, red and blue - according to the Royal Observatory in Greenwich.

The Geminid meteor returns every December. Picture: Alamy

How to see the Geminid meteor

Experts have predicted the optimal time to see the Geminid meteor shower will be at around 2am on December 15. Although a streak of shooting stars may be visible at around mid-evening on December 14.

The shower is likely to be visible to the naked eye without the need for technical equipment. It's recommended to bring warm clothing, a blanket, and a camping chair.

The Moon is likely to be full on Sunday, which means the sky will be light around the peak of the meteor shower.

Where to watch the shower

To maximise your chances of spotting the celestial light display, experts have advised finding a spot with a clear, unobstructed sky with minimal light pollution.

It's recommended to check the forecast in your local viewing area ahead of the shower.

The weather this weekend is set to be much calmer than last weekend, when Storm Darragh brought heavy winds to the UK.

Those wishing to see the meteor should find a clear, unobstructed sky. Picture: Alamy

Dr Minjae Kim, research fellow in the physics department at the University of Warwick, told the PA news agency: "The Geminids are one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year.

"They are fascinating as they're one of the few major meteor showers associated with an asteroid 3200 Phaethon rather than a comet.

"Observationally, it's quite intriguing as they consistently produce impressive rates of meteors, with over 120 per hour under ideal conditions, making them one of the most beautiful meteor showers visible from the northern sky alongside the Perseids in August.

"The stream's orbit is also unique, as it travels slightly outside its parent body when closest to the Sun."

The Geminids originate from a rocky asteroid called 3200 Phaethon with a comet-like orbit and were first observed in 1862. The meteors, small pieces of interplanetary debris, appear to radiate from near the bright star Castor in the constellation Gemini.

After the Geminid meteor, the next meteor is called the Ursids and is expected to hit skies on December 23, bringing five to 10 meteors per hour.