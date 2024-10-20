HS2 independent review launched in bid to get 'spiralling costs' back on track

By Emma Soteriou

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh has announced a number of measures to get HS2 plans back on track due to "spiralling costs".

Ms Haigh said her immediate priority is delivering the high speed link between London and Birmingham at the lowest, most reasonable cost.

She announced an independent review into the oversight of HS2 in a bid to bring costs under control.

The government is also reinstating ministerial oversight "to ensure greater accountability".

It comes after sources close to the project told LBC that the HS2 rail line will now run from London Euston to Crewe.

They said ministers had re-evaluated the cost-benefit of HS2 and concluded the line should continue beyond Birmingham.

It would reverse a decision made by the then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at his party's conference last year.

The route was originally scheduled to connect London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds, but was scaled back by the previous Conservative government who scrapped 'Phase 2'.

'Phase 2a' was to connect the West Midlands to Crewe, whilst 'Phase 2b' was from Crewe to Manchester.

The government has insisted it has no plans to resurrect Phase 2 of HS2.

Addressing the review, Ms Haigh said: "One of my first jobs as Transport Secretary has been to urgently review the position I have inherited on HS2.

"It has long been clear that the costs of HS2 have been allowed to spiral out of control, but since becoming Transport Secretary I have seen up close the scale of failure in project delivery – and it’s dire.

"Taxpayers have a right to expect HS2 is delivered efficiently and I won’t stand for anything less.

"I have promised to work fast and fix things and that's exactly why I have announced urgent measures to get a grip on HS2’s costs and ensure taxpayers’ money is put to good use.

"It's high time we make sure lessons are learnt and the mistakes of HS2 are never repeated again."