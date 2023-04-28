HS2 worker dies in industrial incident 'in first fatality during controversial meja-project'

The worker died during work in the West Midlands (Curzon Street site pictured). Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A HS2 worker has died after an industrial incident, thought to be the first fatality on the project.

The unnamed man was working near Marston Green in Solihull when he was injured on Thursday. He was rushed to hospital but died later.

The victim worked for a company in the supply chain of Balfour Beatty Vinci, a contractor on the HS2 mega-project.

A spokesperson for HS2 said: "We are deeply saddened to confirm that an employee working for a company in the supply chain of HS2's contractor Balfour Beatty Vinci died today following an incident on site near Marston Green on Thursday 27 April.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this very sad time.

"We are working with our construction partner and the relevant authorities to understand the cause of this incident."

A spokesperson said: "We were called to a construction site on Middle Bickenhill Lane, Solihull, to reports that a man had been injured.

"He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

"We are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive and inquiries continue."

HS2 will create high-speed rail links from London to Birmingham and then parts of northern England.

The project, which is due to cost tens of billions of pounds, will produce jobs and help grow the economy beyond the capital, its supporters hope.

But it has had to face delays and critics have raised concerns about whether the benefits will outweigh the cost, and made claims about its impact on the physical environment.

The Health and Safety Executive said it is making inquiries into the death alongside the police.