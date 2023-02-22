Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
HSBC pushes ahead with plans to shut over 100 branches despite jump in profits - is yours on the list?
22 February 2023, 14:06
HSBC has pushed ahead with plans to shut over 100 of its branches despite seeing a jump in profits - but is your local on the list?
The bank previously revealed that it would be closing 114 branches across the UK from April.
It initially blamed Covid for a decline in footfall but has since seen pre-tax profits rising as well as the chief executive's salary increasing to £4.5 million, it is understood.
The branches closing are serving fewer than 250 people a week, HSBC said.
The bank will still have 327 branches left - almost half its presence on the high street from two years ago.
Higher interest rates are believed to have helped the bank's pre-tax profits jump by more than 90 per cent to £4.3billion in the last three months of 2022.
Meanwhile, chief executive Noel Quinn had his bonus upped by 36 per cent to £1.8 million for last year, according to the Sun.
And he could earn up to £9.8 million if long-term share awards hit targets.
Full list of 100 HSBC branches closing for good:
April
Blandford Forum 18/04/2023
Bristol Downend 25/04/2023
Bexhill on Sea 18/04/2023
Leominster 25/04/2023
Abergavenny 18/04/2023
May
Wilmslow 02/05/2023
Stamford 16/05/2023
Whitley Bay 02/05/2023
Whitby 16/05/2023
Coleraine 02/05/2023
Bridport 23/05/2023
Bideford 02/05/2023
Hove 23/05/2023
Gainsborough 02/05/2023
Fakenham 23/05/2023
Launceston 02/05/2023
Sudbury 23/05/2023
Arnold 09/05/2023
Liskeard 23/05/2023
June
Stirling 06/06/2023
Twickenham 20/06/2023
Pocklington 06/06/2023
Ross on Wye 20/06/2023
Chepstow 06/06/2023
Hertford 20/06/2023
Knutsford 06/06/2023
Wells 20/06/2023
Frome 06/06/2023
Bicester 20/06/2023
Portadown 06/06/2023
Oakham 20/06/2023
July
Portishead 04/07/2023
Horsforth 18/07/2023
Droitwich 04/07/2023
Gosforth 18/07/2023
Leatherhead 04/07/2023
Harpenden 18/07/2023
Palmers Green 04/07/2023
Bognor Regis 18/07/2023
Coalville 04/07/2023
Marlow 18/07/2023
Park Gate Soton 11/07/23
Christchurch 25/07/2023
August
Bristol Westbury 01/08/2023
Bethnal Green 15/08/2023
Ormskirk 01/08/2023
Hornchurch 15/08/2023
Putney 01/08/2023
Market Bosworth 25/04/2023
Cromer 18/04/2023
Alton 25/04/2023
St Ives 18/04/2023
Shaftesbury 25/04/2023
St Austell 18/04/2023
Didcot 09/05/2023
Bristol Filton 30/05/2023
Brecon 09/05/2023
Dundee 30/05/2023
Minehead 09/05/2023
Waltham Cross 30/05/2023
Dover 09/05/2023
Hinckley Road 30/05/2023
Halesowen 16/05/2023
Market Harborough 30/05/23
Stroud 16/05/2023
Stourport on Severn 30/05/23
Brighouse 16/05/2023
Penarth 13/06/2023
New Milton 27/06/2023
Ilkley 13/06/2023
Lewes 27/06/2023
South Shields 13/06/2023
Pontypool 27/06/2023
Skipton 13/06/2023
Beccles 27/06/2023
Honiton 13/06/2023
St Neots 27/06/2023
Sleaford 13/06/2023
Wadebridge 27/06/2023
Wetherby 11/07/2023
Seaford 25/07/2023
Port Talbot 11/07/2023
Blackwood 25/07/2023
Kingswinford 11/07/2023
Norwich Mile Cross 25/07/23
Long Eaton 11/07/2023
Ripley 25/07/2023
Bromborough 18/07/2023
Tonbridge 25/07/2023
North Finchley 08/08/2023
Ryde 22/08/2023
Cirencester 08/08/2023
Windsor 22/08/2023
Henley on Thames 08/08/23
Colwyn Bay 15/08/2023
Cardiff Rhyd y Penau 29/08/202
Ashton under Lyne 01/08/2023
Denbigh 08/08/2023
Dorchester 22/08/2023
Leighton Buzzard 29/08/2023
Kenilworth 01/08/2023
122 Finchley Road 15/08/23
Morley 22/08/2023
Eastwood 29/08/2023
Reigate 08/08/2023
Chippenham 15/08/2023
Wymondham 22/08/2023
TBC
Oxted
Holsworthy
Settle
Hythe
Epworth
Tenby
Cowbridge