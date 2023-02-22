HSBC pushes ahead with plans to shut over 100 branches despite jump in profits - is yours on the list?

HSBC is closing over 100 branches. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

HSBC has pushed ahead with plans to shut over 100 of its branches despite seeing a jump in profits - but is your local on the list?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The bank previously revealed that it would be closing 114 branches across the UK from April.

It initially blamed Covid for a decline in footfall but has since seen pre-tax profits rising as well as the chief executive's salary increasing to £4.5 million, it is understood.

The branches closing are serving fewer than 250 people a week, HSBC said.

The bank will still have 327 branches left - almost half its presence on the high street from two years ago.

Read more: NatWest closes further 23 branches across UK in fresh blow for high street

Read more: 40 more banks to disappear from high streets as Lloyds and Halifax close down branches

Higher interest rates are believed to have helped the bank's pre-tax profits jump by more than 90 per cent to £4.3billion in the last three months of 2022.

Meanwhile, chief executive Noel Quinn had his bonus upped by 36 per cent to £1.8 million for last year, according to the Sun.

And he could earn up to £9.8 million if long-term share awards hit targets.

Full list of 100 HSBC branches closing for good:

April

Blandford Forum 18/04/2023

Bristol Downend 25/04/2023

Bexhill on Sea 18/04/2023

Leominster 25/04/2023

Abergavenny 18/04/2023

May

Wilmslow 02/05/2023

Stamford 16/05/2023

Whitley Bay 02/05/2023

Whitby 16/05/2023

Coleraine 02/05/2023

Bridport 23/05/2023

Bideford 02/05/2023

Hove 23/05/2023

Gainsborough 02/05/2023

Fakenham 23/05/2023

Launceston 02/05/2023

Sudbury 23/05/2023

Arnold 09/05/2023

Liskeard 23/05/2023

June

Stirling 06/06/2023

Twickenham 20/06/2023

Pocklington 06/06/2023

Ross on Wye 20/06/2023

Chepstow 06/06/2023

Hertford 20/06/2023

Knutsford 06/06/2023

Wells 20/06/2023

Frome 06/06/2023

Bicester 20/06/2023

Portadown 06/06/2023

Oakham 20/06/2023

July

Portishead 04/07/2023

Horsforth 18/07/2023

Droitwich 04/07/2023

Gosforth 18/07/2023

Leatherhead 04/07/2023

Harpenden 18/07/2023

Palmers Green 04/07/2023

Bognor Regis 18/07/2023

Coalville 04/07/2023

Marlow 18/07/2023

Park Gate Soton 11/07/23

Christchurch 25/07/2023

August

Bristol Westbury 01/08/2023

Bethnal Green 15/08/2023

Ormskirk 01/08/2023

Hornchurch 15/08/2023

Putney 01/08/2023

Market Bosworth 25/04/2023

Cromer 18/04/2023

Alton 25/04/2023

St Ives 18/04/2023

Shaftesbury 25/04/2023

St Austell 18/04/2023

Didcot 09/05/2023

Bristol Filton 30/05/2023

Brecon 09/05/2023

Dundee 30/05/2023

Minehead 09/05/2023

Waltham Cross 30/05/2023

Dover 09/05/2023

Hinckley Road 30/05/2023

Halesowen 16/05/2023

Market Harborough 30/05/23

Stroud 16/05/2023

Stourport on Severn 30/05/23

Brighouse 16/05/2023

Penarth 13/06/2023

New Milton 27/06/2023

Ilkley 13/06/2023

Lewes 27/06/2023

South Shields 13/06/2023

Pontypool 27/06/2023

Skipton 13/06/2023

Beccles 27/06/2023

Honiton 13/06/2023

St Neots 27/06/2023

Sleaford 13/06/2023

Wadebridge 27/06/2023

Wetherby 11/07/2023

Seaford 25/07/2023

Port Talbot 11/07/2023

Blackwood 25/07/2023

Kingswinford 11/07/2023

Norwich Mile Cross 25/07/23

Long Eaton 11/07/2023

Ripley 25/07/2023

Bromborough 18/07/2023

Tonbridge 25/07/2023

North Finchley 08/08/2023

Ryde 22/08/2023

Cirencester 08/08/2023

Windsor 22/08/2023

Henley on Thames 08/08/23

Colwyn Bay 15/08/2023

Cardiff Rhyd y Penau 29/08/202

Ashton under Lyne 01/08/2023

Denbigh 08/08/2023

Dorchester 22/08/2023

Leighton Buzzard 29/08/2023

Kenilworth 01/08/2023

122 Finchley Road 15/08/23

Morley 22/08/2023

Eastwood 29/08/2023

Reigate 08/08/2023

Chippenham 15/08/2023

Wymondham 22/08/2023

TBC

Oxted

Holsworthy

Settle

Hythe

Epworth

Tenby

Cowbridge