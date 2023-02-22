HSBC pushes ahead with plans to shut over 100 branches despite jump in profits - is yours on the list?

22 February 2023, 14:06

HSBC is closing over 100 branches
HSBC is closing over 100 branches. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

HSBC has pushed ahead with plans to shut over 100 of its branches despite seeing a jump in profits - but is your local on the list?

The bank previously revealed that it would be closing 114 branches across the UK from April.

It initially blamed Covid for a decline in footfall but has since seen pre-tax profits rising as well as the chief executive's salary increasing to £4.5 million, it is understood.

The branches closing are serving fewer than 250 people a week, HSBC said.

The bank will still have 327 branches left - almost half its presence on the high street from two years ago.

Higher interest rates are believed to have helped the bank's pre-tax profits jump by more than 90 per cent to £4.3billion in the last three months of 2022. 

Meanwhile, chief executive Noel Quinn had his bonus upped by 36 per cent to £1.8 million for last year, according to the Sun.

And he could earn up to £9.8 million if long-term share awards hit targets.

Full list of 100 HSBC branches closing for good:

April

Blandford Forum 18/04/2023

Bristol Downend 25/04/2023

Bexhill on Sea 18/04/2023

Leominster 25/04/2023

Abergavenny 18/04/2023

May

Wilmslow 02/05/2023

Stamford 16/05/2023

Whitley Bay 02/05/2023

Whitby 16/05/2023

Coleraine 02/05/2023

Bridport 23/05/2023

Bideford 02/05/2023

Hove 23/05/2023

Gainsborough 02/05/2023

Fakenham 23/05/2023

Launceston 02/05/2023

Sudbury 23/05/2023

Arnold 09/05/2023

Liskeard 23/05/2023

June

Stirling 06/06/2023

Twickenham 20/06/2023

Pocklington 06/06/2023

Ross on Wye 20/06/2023

Chepstow 06/06/2023

Hertford 20/06/2023

Knutsford 06/06/2023

Wells 20/06/2023

Frome 06/06/2023

Bicester 20/06/2023

Portadown 06/06/2023

Oakham 20/06/2023

July

Portishead 04/07/2023

Horsforth 18/07/2023

Droitwich 04/07/2023

Gosforth 18/07/2023

Leatherhead 04/07/2023

Harpenden 18/07/2023

Palmers Green 04/07/2023

Bognor Regis 18/07/2023

Coalville 04/07/2023

Marlow 18/07/2023

Park Gate Soton 11/07/23

Christchurch 25/07/2023

August

Bristol Westbury 01/08/2023

Bethnal Green 15/08/2023

Ormskirk 01/08/2023

Hornchurch 15/08/2023

Putney 01/08/2023

Market Bosworth 25/04/2023

Cromer 18/04/2023

Alton 25/04/2023

St Ives 18/04/2023

Shaftesbury 25/04/2023

St Austell 18/04/2023

Didcot 09/05/2023

Bristol Filton 30/05/2023

Brecon 09/05/2023

Dundee 30/05/2023

Minehead 09/05/2023

Waltham Cross 30/05/2023

Dover 09/05/2023

Hinckley Road 30/05/2023

Halesowen 16/05/2023

Market Harborough 30/05/23

Stroud 16/05/2023

Stourport on Severn 30/05/23

Brighouse 16/05/2023

Penarth 13/06/2023

New Milton 27/06/2023

Ilkley 13/06/2023

Lewes 27/06/2023

South Shields 13/06/2023

Pontypool 27/06/2023

Skipton 13/06/2023

Beccles 27/06/2023

Honiton 13/06/2023

St Neots 27/06/2023

Sleaford 13/06/2023

Wadebridge 27/06/2023

Wetherby 11/07/2023

Seaford 25/07/2023

Port Talbot 11/07/2023

Blackwood 25/07/2023

Kingswinford 11/07/2023

Norwich Mile Cross 25/07/23

Long Eaton 11/07/2023

Ripley 25/07/2023

Bromborough 18/07/2023

Tonbridge 25/07/2023

North Finchley 08/08/2023

Ryde 22/08/2023

Cirencester 08/08/2023

Windsor 22/08/2023

Henley on Thames 08/08/23

Colwyn Bay 15/08/2023

Cardiff Rhyd y Penau 29/08/202

Ashton under Lyne 01/08/2023

Denbigh 08/08/2023

Dorchester 22/08/2023

Leighton Buzzard 29/08/2023

Kenilworth 01/08/2023

122 Finchley Road 15/08/23

Morley 22/08/2023

Eastwood 29/08/2023

Reigate 08/08/2023

Chippenham 15/08/2023

Wymondham 22/08/2023

TBC

Oxted

Holsworthy

Settle

Hythe

Epworth

Tenby

Cowbridge

