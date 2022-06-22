Huge 20ft sinkhole swallows motorbike in London street

A huge sinkhole swallowed a motorcycle in Bexleyheath, London. Picture: Rian Bond

By Sophie Barnett

A huge sinkhole has opened up and swallowed a motorbike in a south-east London street.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police rushed to cordon off Martens Avenue, Bexleyheath, after the tarmac caved in about 9pm on Tuesday.

It remains unclear as to what caused the sinkhole, measuring around 20ft-wide, to rupture the road.

Resident Rian Bond, who shared pictures of the sinkhole on Facebook, said: "Sink hole just now in Martens Ave! No one hurt."

Other people claimed on social media that a motorcyclist didn’t see the huge hole and rode into the crater.

No injuries were reported but a motorbike is pictured lying on its side inside the hole.

Read more: Union slammed over outdated rail practices where 'nine workers are needed to change plug'

Read more: Three men arrested after Amir Khan robbed at gunpoint for £72k watch

A sinkhole opened up in Martens Avenue. Picture: Ria Bond/Facebook

Photographs show the size of the hole spanning the entire width of the road. It's said to be more than 16ft deep.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Police were called to Martens Avenue, Bexleyheath, shortly before 21.00hrs on 21 June to reports of a large sinkhole.

“There are no reported injuries.”

The sinkhole in Bexleyheath. Picture: Rian Bond/Facebook

London Fire Brigade was also called to the scene of the five-metre-deep sinkhole.

A spokesman said: “We helped make the scene safe and the incident was over for crews by 10.28pm.”