English cyclist flies into crowd and leaves fan 'covered in blood' in huge Velodrome crash

31 July 2022, 13:48 | Updated: 31 July 2022, 15:24

England's Matt Walls (no.29) went over the barrier into the crowd in the horrifying crash.
England's Matt Walls (no.29) went over the barrier into the crowd in the horrifying crash.

By Sophie Barnett

England's Matt Walls was involved in a terrifying accident at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday morning when he was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowds.

Walls received treatment for more than 40 minutes before being taken away by ambulance, with spectators also hurt after he and his bike had come over the top of the barriers on the high banking of the corner at the Lee Valley VeloPark.

The 24-year-old Olympic omnium champion was trying to avoid riders who had fallen in a crash lower down the banking but as he rode up, he clipped another wheel and went over the top.

A crash in the Men's 15km Scratch Race Qualifying Round.
A crash in the Men's 15km Scratch Race Qualifying Round.

Witnesses said that, because of the gradient of the banking, spectators in the front row had been unsighted for the crash.

One man received treatment for cuts to his arm while a young girl also received minor attention.

Walls had been trying to avoid riders who had fallen in an incident that began on the entrance to the corner. The stricken pair of New Zealander George Jackson and Australia's Josh Duffy were sliding up the banking, forcing Walls up on to the barrier and then over it.

Canadian Derek Gee also surfed the top of the barrier but managed to avoid following Walls in the stands.

The Isle of Man's Matt Bostock was also taken to hospital with head and shoulder injuries while Canadian Mathias Guillemette was disqualified for causing the initial crash.

The remainder of the morning session at the velodrome was cancelled and spectators were asked to leave as medical staff attended to Walls.

This story is being updated, more follows...

