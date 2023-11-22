'Two dead in attempted terror attack' at Niagara Falls near US-Canada border

By Kieran Kelly

A 'huge vehicle explosion' has taken place at the US-Canada border in Niagara Falls, killing two people inside.

The Rainbow Bridge, which connects the two countries, has been forced to close as a result.

Pictures posted online shows what appears to be a destroyed car and a damaged kiosk booth. Footage also shows smoke bellowing into the sky, indicating a fire.

The FBI has warned of a 'fluid situation'.

All four international border crossings between New York and Canada have been closed following the explosion.

Law enforcement sources have said they believe it was an 'attempted terror attack', according to Fox News.

Canada/US Border closed at Niagara Falls, Rainbow Bridge due to a possible VBIED, car exploded. pic.twitter.com/tS2sSwwYOT — NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) November 22, 2023

The bridge was closed at around 11.51am following the incident, according to the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition.

What caused the blast is not yet clear at this stage.

I’ve been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 22, 2023

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said: "I’ve been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation.

"State agencies are on site and ready to assist."

