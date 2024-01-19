Huge fire breaks out at industrial estate in Bridgend in south Wales after explosion

Bridgend Industrial Estate. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

A large fire has broken out at an industrial estate in Bridgend, a town in south Wales.

Footage and photos shared from the scene at Bridgend Industrial Estate show the fire and large plumes of smoke coming from the industrial estate.

It is unclear what caused the fire, and if anyone has been hurt.

Residents said they heard a large "bang" at about 8pm on Friday evening, with some reporting smoke 200ft in the air.

Emergency services rushed to the scene. South Wales Police have told people to avoid the area.

Courtney Lamont-Hughes saw the fire when she was driving past when she spotted the fire.

She told the BBC: "We were driving down the dual carriageway on the opposite side, we pulled in and came round to the main side of the fire," she said.

"It looks like a massive building, lots of offices, it's taken out the whole building.

"The police and fire service told us to stay back."

