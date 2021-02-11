Huge fire breaks out on Dartmoor

A huge fire has broken out on Dartmoor in Devon. Picture: Rowena Millar

By Kate Buck

A huge fire estimated to be around 5km wide has broken out on Dartmoor in Devon.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has said the blaze is near Tavy Cleave, a few miles north east of Tavistock.

Rob Steemson, the Dartmoor national Park emergency officer, estimated the flames to be around 5km (3.1 miles) wide and are continuing to spread.

The service has deployed five pumps and other units but has struggled to tackle the fire due to its location.

Pictures on social media showed a large stretching blaze which has illuminated the night sky.

There appears to be a very large fire on Dartmoor this evening, it may be a controlled gorse burn but given the other wildfires around the U.K. today (notably western Scotland) and the extremely dry and windy conditions, it’s also slightly alarming to see... pic.twitter.com/kkKluLsheE — Cornwallskies (@cornwallskies) February 11, 2021

The fire is thought to be on a remote stretch of the moorland and no residents or animals have been injured, according to reports.

It is not yet clear if the fire is controlled, with images on social media showing a large section of the moorland ablaze.

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "Our crews are currently at Peter Tavy but we haven't actually accessed the fire yet.

"We have five pumps and various special appliances."

The service warned people to "avoid the area".

