Huge fire rips through block of flats in south-east London

The blaze tore through a 10th-floor flat. Picture: @CrimeLdn on X

By Henry Moore

Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters attended a scene in south-east London today as a fire ripped through a block of flats.

The blaze is believed to have originated in a 10th-floor flat on Dacres Road in Sydenham before spreading to the building’s roof.

One man was rescued by the London Fire Brigade (LFB) and is now being treated by the London Ambulance Service.

“The fire has been brought under control but firefighters will remain at the scene extinguishing hotspots,” The LFB said in a statement.

“The fire was producing a significant amount of smoke and local residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed.

“Road closures remain in place and people are asked to avoid the area.”

The fire department received over 20 calls reporting the blaze, the statement continued.

“The Brigade was called at 15:40pm and the fire was brought under control by 17:16pm.

“Crews from Forest Hill, Beckenham, West Norwood, Bromley and surrounding fire stations are at the scene. A 64 metre turntable ladder has been in use as an observation tower, along with the Brigade's drone, providing the Incident Commander with a greater situational awareness of the fire.”

70 firefighters attended the scene. Picture: @CrimeLdn on X

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

This comes after around 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines were dispatched to tackle a blaze at London's famous Somerset House on The Strand.

The LFB said the blaze was in part of the building's roof and that two of the brigade's 32m ladders had been sent to support the operation.

There are no reported injuries, the Metropolitan Police has said while LFB have said the cause of the fire is unknown.

Videos posted on social media show grey smoke rising into the air and over the River Thames and nearby Waterloo Bridge.

Priceless artworks, including a Van Gogh painting, were not been damaged in the blaze, Somerset House confirmed, and all public were marked “safe”.