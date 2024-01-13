Huge Met operation under way as hundreds of thousands to gather for Gaza protest after Yemen strikes

13 January 2024, 08:58

Protests have been taking place across London since the war in Gaza broke out in October
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A huge Met operation is under way with more than 1,700 officers to be on the streets as hundreds of thousands gather to protest against the ongoing war in Gaza.

Protesters who "intentionally push the limit" by writing offensive messages on placards and chanting inappropriate slogans have been warned they face arrest.

Hundreds of thousands of protestors are expected to meet at Bank Junction in central London from midday on Saturday as part of a global day of action for Palestine involving 30 countries, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) said.

The Metropolitan Police has said there will be a "significant policing presence due to the march, with forces drafted in from outside London.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters are expected to gather in London from midday
As has been the case with other pro-Palestine protests taking place in London, activists have been warned not to deviate from their pre-planned route and that the march must end by 4.40pm.

The Home Secretary, James Cleverly, said on Saturday that he had been briefed by Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley on plans to "ensure order and safety" during the protest.

"I back them to use their powers to manage the protest and crack down on any criminality," Mr Cleverly said.

There is concern the march could be particularly tense following recent strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen, with fears the conflict in Gaza could spread into a regional war.

It comes after the United States carried out more air strikes in Yemen overnight, two days after joint action by the UK and US hit more than 60 targets.

Protestors have been warned: 'Don't cross the line.'
Protesters have also been warned they are not to go anywhere near the Israeli embassy in west London.

On Sunday a pro-Israel rally will be held in Trafalgar Square from 2.30pm.

While the majority of protests in recent months have gone ahead without large-scale disorder, there are recurrent examples of pro-Palestinian protesters marching with anti-Semitic slogans on their placards.

There have been repeated examples of placards, banners and other items being carried or worn, or statements being chanted, that have "crossed the line" into religiously or racially aggravated offences or crimes under the Terrorism Act, the force said.

The Met's Counter Terrorism Command has launched around 30 investigations into suspected offending at protests since October 7, the majority of which relate to potential terrorism offences.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, who will lead the policing operation this weekend, said: "We absolutely recognise the passion and strength of feeling sparked by the ongoing conflict and we respect the right of those who wish to protest and have their voices heard to do so.

"We police without fear or favour and where our policing approach differs it is a response to the intelligence and the nature of the event, not those taking part or the cause they represent.

"Officers are present primarily to ensure the safety of those involved, but where we see offences taking place, or where we are made aware of them either online or by other means, we will not hesitate to act.

"These protests and the offences connected to them have been widely reported on in the media and have been the subject of extensive discussions online.

"It is really disappointing that despite this, we have continued to see people turning up carrying placards, wearing clothing or chanting slogans that, certainly by this stage, they should know will cause alarm or distress to others.

"I would appeal to those attending any protest event, whether this weekend or in the future, to consider how their actions will impact on the safety and security of others.

"Those who intentionally push the limits of what may cross the line into criminality will face the consequences.

"I would encourage anyone at the protests who feels unsafe, or sees anything they are concerned about, to speak to an officer."

