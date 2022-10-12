Huge stash of 3D-printed gun parts and ammo seized in north London raid is one of UK's largest hauls

Firearms parts made using a 3D printer. Picture: MET POLICE / PA

By Chris Samuel

One of the UK’s biggest ever hauls of guns and bullets made using a 3D printer has been seized by police.

Met Police officers raided a suspected gun factory in north-west London on Friday last week and made two arrests.

Boxes of components were discovered that investigators believe were parts of firearms that were being produced to sell, The Standard reported.

Commander Paul Brogden said: “This operation demonstrates how we continue to relentlessly target those who attempt to put lethal firearms on the streets of London.

“We found a large number of components that could be used to create weapons and believe 3D-printed firearms were being manufactured to sell.

“This highlights how the emerging threat of 3D firearms continues to evolve.”

Officers from the Met’s anti-gun crime initiative Operation Viper carried out the raid.

Two men, one in his 20s and another in his 40s, were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences, and have been bailed until November.