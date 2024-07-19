Hulk Hogan tears off shirt on stage at Republican national convention as he declares 'Trumpmania'

Hulk Hogan tore his shirt off on stage at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Wrestler and entertainer Hulk Hogan ripped off his shirt on stage at the Republican National Convention as he hyped up Presidental candidate Donald Trump.

The former US President delivered his first public speech since an attempt on his life last weekend.

Trump got emotional as he reflected on the moment the bullet sliced his ear during a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

The former president was rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents after multiple gunshots were fired.

Video footage showed the former president dropping to the ground while clutching his right ear after multiple bangs were heard ringing out.

Hogan waved an American flag and led chants of "USA!" as he arrived to speak on the fourth day of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Hogan waved an American flag as he arrived to speak. Picture: Getty

Hulk Hogan speaking on the final night of the Republican National Convention. Picture: Alamy

He walked onto stage to his wrestling theme tune 'Real American' and began with: “Well, let me tell you something brother!!”– one of his biggest catch phrases.

“What happened last week...when they took a shot at my hero....They tried to kill the greatest president of the United States!” he shouted.

“Enough was enough!”

He added: “Let Trumpmania run wild, brother! Let Trumpmania rule again! Let Trumpmania make America great again!

The 70-year-old - whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea - likened Trump and his vice-presidential running mate JD Vance to the dynamic duo act he used to perform with “Macho Man” Randy Savage: The Mega Powers.

As he once did in his wrestling matches, Hogan ripped off the T-shirt he was wearing to reveal a red one underneath showing the Trump-Vance presidential ticket.

Wrestler Hulk Hogan, who also made a speech, called Mr Trump a "hero". Picture: Getty

Accepting the Republican nomination for president, he told Americans to be wary of stifling political disagreement.

He kissed the helmet of ex-fire chief Corey Comperatore, who was killed while shielding his family from the bullets at the event.

Trump said he survived only by the grace of God as he called for a united nation."The discord and division in our society must be healed.

"As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart," he said.

"I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America."

The former president also reflected on the pain he felt having to address the incident.

"Let me begin this evening by expressing my gratitude to the American people for your outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt at my rally on Saturday," he said.

"As you already know, the assassin’s bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life.

"So many people have asked me what happened, and therefore, I'll tell you what happened, and you'll never hear it from me a second time, because it’s too painful to tell."

Donald Trump injured during shooting at campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Picture: Getty

Going on to recount his experience, Trump said: "I heard a loud whizzing sound and felt something hit me really, really hard on my right ear.

"I said to myself, Wow, what was that? It can only be a bullet, and moved my right hand to my ear, brought it down. My hand was covered with blood."

"I felt very safe because I had God on my side,' he went on to say as he thanked Secret Service agents who stepped in as more gunshots sounded.

"And then it all stopped," he said, referencing the moment the shooter was taken down.

The gunman was 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, a Republican party supporter.

Crooks used an AR-style rifle during the attack, which authorities said they believe was purchased by his father.

Authorities later found "explosive devices" in the 20-year-old's car and home, two officials said.