'Daredevil' human cannonball seriously injured after missing safety net during circus stunt

By Daisy Stephens

An acrobat has been left with potentially life-changing injuries after missing the safety net during a human cannonball stunt.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Video footage showed the man, dressed as Captain America, being shot from a cannon at Uncle Sam's American Circus in Llanbradach, South Wales.

But instead of landing in the safety net, the audience watched in horror as he crashed into a metal rail and fell to the ground.

The acrobat was knocked out by the incident.

Circus staff rushed to his aid before paramedics arrived.

He was taken to hospital and police said his injuries could be life-changing.

It happened at Uncle Sam's American Circus whilst it was in Llanbradach. Picture: Alamy

The 28-year-old is one of only six acrobats in the world to attempt "such a dangerous feat", circus bosses said.

Audience member Cherokee Jones told WalesOnline an early interval was called after the incident and said the acrobat was "out cold".

"They put the guy onto a mat and carried him away behind stage - still no sign of him awake," she said.

A statement from Uncle Sam’s American Circus said the acrobat, whom they simply described as "our daredevil human cannonball", "will make a full recovery over time".

But police said his injuries could be "life-changing".

The circus said the acrobat would make a full recovery. Picture: Alamy

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of an incident.

"We sent one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance to the scene, where one person was transported to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for further treatment."

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "A 28-year-old man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff with potential life-changing injuries.

"The incident has now been referred to Caerphilly County Borough Council and the Health Safety Executive for consideration."

Caerphilly County Borough Council says it is investigating.