Human remains found 'in a very inaccessible area' by police searching for missing 19-year-old Jay Slater

Human remains were found by police looking for missing Jay Slater. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Human remains have been found in Tenerife by police searching for missing teenager Jay Slater.

The Spanish Civil Guard located a lifeless body in the village of Masca, almost a month after the 19-year-old went missing.

Initial investigations suggest he succumbed to "an accident or fall", Spanish police said in a statement.

Formal identification of the body is yet to take place, but Slater's possessions and clothes were found alongside the remains, missing persons organisation LBT Global said.

The remains were found in the village of Masca, not far from the £40-a-night two-bedroom Airbnb where he was staying when he vanished - a remote cottage called Case Abuela Tina, meaning Grandma Tina's house.

Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared after setting off back to his accommodation from the NRG music festival which he had attended with two friends.

His last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island – which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

Jay Slater and his mum, Debbie Duncan. Picture: Social media

A spokesman for the Civil Guard said: “After 29 constant days of searching the lifeless body of the young man has been found in the Masca area.

“The discovery has been possible thanks to the tireless and discreet search carried out by the Civil Guard over these 29 days.

“Everything is pointing to the body being that of the young British man who disappeared on June 17, pending full identification.

“Initial inquiries are pointing to him having suffered an accident or fall in the area where he was found.”

"Thanks to the incessant and constant search carried out by the different units of the Civil Guard, in which they have not stopped searching for the young man every day in the Masca area, where he had allegedly disappeared, this morning GREIM agents, Mountain specialists, have found the lifeless body of the young man in a very inaccessible area."

Jay Slater. Picture: Social media

Just yesterday Slater's mother spoke of her “heartache” and criticised “awful comments and conspiracy theories”, a month on from his disappearance.

In a statement released through British overseas missing persons charity LBT Global on Sunday, Debbie Duncan said the family was “desperate to find our beautiful boy”.

She Sunday: “As we approach four weeks of our beautiful Jay’s disappearance, we cannot put into words the heartache we are suffering as a family.“Jay is a typical young man who loves life, with a bright future ahead of him. This month will mark the end of his three-year apprenticeship with the world at his feet.

“He is loved by everyone and has a close bond with his family and many, many friends.”

Ms Duncan said the family wished to thank the public for “their continued support and well wishes” and praised the British Embassy and police for “doing all they can to support us”.

But she also criticised “awful comments and conspiracy theories” posted on social media, which she branded “vile” and said were “hindering” people trying to help locate the teenager.

Tenerife’s Guardia Civil called off the search for the apprentice bricklayer at the end of June after helicopters, drones and search dogs were deployed to find him.

Jay Slater dancing at a nightclub. Picture: TikTok

The GoFundMe appeal Get Jay Slater Home has raised more than £50,000 and Ms Duncan previously said the funds would be used to support volunteers searching for her son in the mountains near to where his last phone call was traced.

The search in the village of Masca, near Mr Slater’s last-known location, took place in a steep rocky area, including ravines, trails and paths.

Mr Slater had attended the NRG music festival with two friends before his disappearance, and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island – which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

He had travelled to an Airbnb in Masca and the two men said to have rented the property were later ruled “not relevant” to the case, according to reports.