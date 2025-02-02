Raid on abattoir leads to human trafficking arrests

Three arrests have been made following raids in Lancashire and Greater Manchester. Picture: GMP

By Flaminia Luck

Three people have been arrested on human trafficking offences following raids.

Police forced entry into an abattoir on Higher Bury Street in Stockport on Thursday, while a second warrant was executed simultaneously at a residential property on Merlin Road, Blackburn, Lancashire.

A man and a woman - both in their 30s - were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and an offence of slavery, servitude and forced or compulsory labour.

A man, also in his 30s, was arrested at the abattoir after he tried to escape from police.

The man fled from the site and hid on a nearby roof, Greater Manchester Police said.

He was an Albanian national living and working illegally in the UK. He is now being processed by Home Office immigration teams.

The force said the operation took place after they were told a man who previously worked at the abattoir was a victim of modern day slavery.

He was forced to live in the abattoir and work around the clock to pay off "extortionate debts" said to be associated with a sponsorship visa and travel expenses, he had claimed.

The team involved in the late-night raid interviewed 30 workers onsite and seized mobile phones, computer equipment and documentation as the investigation into the site continues.

'Abhorrent'

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle MP, said: “Modern slavery is an abhorrent crime that dehumanises people for profit. We are committed to tackling it in all its forms and giving survivors the support and certainty they need to rebuild their lives.

“We know that many people are sold lies about their ability to live and work in the UK and are often subjected to squalid conditions and illegal working hours for little to no pay.

“That’s why, as well as playing a critical safeguarding role, our immigration officers are also ramping up enforcement activity across the country to clamp down on illegal working and the exploitation of illegal workers to put a stop to the abuse of our immigration system and ensure those involved face the full consequences.”