Misery at the border: Traffickers and thieves prey on Ukrainian refugees

LBC has spoken to Ukrainian refugees who have become victims of opportunist criminals. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Criminals are taking advantage of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war, as Polish police warn of human traffickers and LBC speaks to a mother who lost nearly everything she had to a thief taxi driver.

Dozens of drivers have been arriving at refugee centres to offer lifts but volunteers have found it difficult to take the names of everyone offering help.

It comes as the UK fell under pressure to ensure Ukrainians have a safe route out of their war-torn country and avoid the clutches of predatory gangs.

But LBC has seen evidence of fears that they will become victims of serious crime - even after they travelled for miles to avoid bombs and bullets in Vladimir Putin's invasion of their home.

The Polish Government – having seen some million refugees cross over its border - has issued leaflets urging people to spot the signs of becoming a victim of trafficking.

They say: "You are a foreigner. You have come to Poland you feel you are in danger (you fear for your life), because someone: has taken away your passport or ID document; is assaulting, threatening, or blackmailing you; is forcing you into prostitution, stealing, begging working in inhumane conditions, and does not pay you the money you have earned.

"You may be a victim of human trafficking. Seek help!"

Antonina's belongings were taken from her after a taxi driver made off with her possessions. Picture: LBC

The Polish Government is now handing out flyers warning about human trafficking.



We’ve seen the chaos at refugee centres, where dozens of drivers turn up offering lifts. Volunteers try to take their names, but admitted to us it’s impossible.



It then offers numbers for a number of organisations and explains rights available if the police are contacted, including legal residence in Poland and social benefits.

"Report to the police or Border Guard," it reads.

"Tell them about your situation. Cut off all contact with the perpetrators."

LBC's correspondent Matthew Thompson, reporting from the Poland-Ukraine border, said: "Yesterday, we met Antonina and her son.

"They were robbed of everything they own by a driver who claimed to be offering them assistance.

"Documents, jewellery, clothes, all gone. All they had was what they were wearing, and a handbag.

"A stark reminder of refugees' vulnerability."

Antonina told Matthew she had fled a Kyiv a week ago after bombings and street fighting, while grocery shops ran out of food and pharmacies lacked medicine.

"We were going to the border in Ukraine by taxi and the driver of the taxi just stole everything but this bag," she said through a translator.

"I took my child and little bag out of the car and I went to open the car to take my things but the driver just [left] and two people… one of these people had his coat and documents in the car and the driver has stolen everything from these people."

The man, who is a friend, had his documents stolen meaning he cannot cross the border and there is still no news from him.

She said she had queued for six kilometres and waited for 12 hours at the border and added: "I was crying because I didn't know how to explain everything.

"All my documents for my apartment, all my documents for the house, my laptop, I just don't know what to do next."

The UN Refugee Agency said 1.7 million Ukrainians have fled Russia's invasion, which has devastated many of their homeland's major cities that have come under siege and bombardments.

The figure is expected to rise as the destruction rages on and the casualty list grows.

Data by the UN on Tuesday said that Poland has taken in a million refugees, Hungary has taken 191,000, Slovakia 183,000 and Moldova 82,000.

Romania has seen 78,000 arrive while Russia is thought to have brought in 53,000 – amid criticism they were only allow refugees in their "humanitarian corridors" to leave for Russia, instead of other countries.

However, on Monday night it emerged just 300 visas have been given out from 17,700 family scheme applications that have been started.

A total of 8,900 of those have been submitted.

From LBC's Matthew Thompson, in Poland:

Fears are growing in Poland that the Ukrainian refugee crisis is being exploited by people traffickers.

LBC has heard reports that they are posing as charity workers to entice vulnerable women and children into vehicles.

Given that men of fighting age are banned from leaving Ukraine, the overwhelming majority of refugees are women and children.

The Polish Government has begun handing out leaflets that warn of the dangers of trafficking. “Remember,” they say in stark block capitals, “You can always ask for help”.

Over one million Ukrainian refugees have poured into Poland alone over the last 12 days. We have seen first hand the chaos as train station waiting rooms and abandoned supermarkets are turned into makeshift shelters.

At one such processing centre in the town of Przemysl, 9 miles from the border, up to 7 thousand people a day are sorted and registered by their destination of choice. Drivers turn up constantly, offering lifts to cities right across Europe. Volunteers do their best to vet them, writing down their names, and handing them wristbands. But keeping track of everyone, warns Georgy, a volunteer, is impossible:

“We’re trying to check them but there’s so many people coming here. For the moment there is no IT solution to process all this data. We’re just volunteers. It’s ultimately the responsibility of the local authority to trace all the refugees, but they’re not managing to do it.”

At the same centre, we met Antonina, and her 10 year old son. Their story highlights the vulnerability of women and children as they make this dangerous crossing in the bitter cold.

The UN Refugee Agency also warned this week of the risks posed to unaccompanied children:

“Children without parental care are at a heightened risk of violence, abuse and exploitation. When these children are moved across borders, the risks are multiplied. The risk of trafficking also soars in emergencies.

“UNICEF and UNHCR urge all neighbouring and impacted countries to ensure the immediate identification and registration of unaccompanied and separated children fleeing from Ukraine, after allowing them access to their territory.”

Overwhelmingly, the welcome refugees have received in Poland has been warm and generous. But that does not mean we can be blind to the risks at a time of such instability and crisis.