'I don't know if there's a future for me in the United Kingdom' says Humza Yousaf amid riots

7 August 2024, 15:29

Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Scottish former First Minister Humza Yousaf has said he is unsure if there is a future for him in the UK amid the rioting that has rocked the country over the past week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Yousaf, who stepped down earlier this year, told the News Agents that the riots had made him question his family's very " "existence" in the UK.

A wave of dozens of riots, many targeting Muslims, has swept over the UK over the past week since the killing of three young girls in Southport and false information that spread online in the aftermath.

Mr Yousaf called the riots "utterly horrendous" and said he felt that his "very sense of belonging" was being questioned.

He added: "I'm about as Scottish as they come. Born in Scotland, raised in Scotland, educated in Scotland, just welcomed my third child here in Scotland, was the leader of the Scottish Government for just over a year.

Listen to the interview on the News Agents on Global Player

Read more: Named and shamed: Mugshots of rioters revealed as over 100 charged after violent disorder sweeps UK

Read more: UK riots live: Police brace for more than 100 far-Right rallies as man who punched police officer jailed three years

A protest outside a mosque on Saturday
A protest outside a mosque on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

"But the truth of the matter is, I don't know whether the future for me and my wife and my three children is going to be here in Scotland or the United Kingdom, or indeed in Europe and the West, because I have, for some time, really worried about the rise of Islamophobia."

Scotland has remained largely free of the disorder that has plagued England over the past week, but now officers north of the border are preparing for protests in the coming days.

Mr Yousaf said: "That genuinely makes me question whether or not my family has an existence here in the UK or not."

He recalled how, as a child, he thought that his father's fear he may once have to leave the UK was a "ridiculous suggestion".

A rioter confronts riot police in Manchester on Saturday
A rioter confronts riot police in Manchester on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

But he said he now finds himself considering the same question, although he insisted he did not want to leave.

The former First Minister laid the blame for the recent violent disorder at the door of some right-wing politicians.

He said: "I could give you example after example, of where the language of the far right, driven by Islamophobia, has now become institutionalised in our politics," he says, naming Nigel Farage, Lee Anderson and "a former Home Secretary".

Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf. Picture: Alamy

Mr Yousaf said: "You have Nigel Farage, who has called Muslims, 'a fifth column, who are trying to kill us'

Mr Farage made the comments twice, in 2015 and 2017.

"He has demonised Muslims and migrants for decades," Mr Yousaf said. "He's made a living, quite literally, out of it."

Mr Yousaf added: "You have Lee Anderson, who you can dismiss as some kind of fringe character, but he was until a few months ago, the deputy chair of the Conservative Party, who, of course, said that the Muslim Mayor of London was being controlled by Islamists."

Anderson was suspended from the Conservatives for his remarks and was re-elected this year after standing for Farage's party Reform UK.

English Devolution Minister Jim McMahon joins Nick Ferrari ahead of further planned riots

"When people talk about concerns about migrants, or legitimate concerns around migrants, they're beating up black, Asian and Muslim people," Mr Yousaf added.

"They're not going after Ukrainian refugees. They're not going after European migrants. We don't want them going after anybody, but they are going after people who are black, who are Asian, who are Muslim.

"That, again, comes back to some of the language that's been used far too often in our politics about people not adopting our values."

He said he was trying to remain optimistic about the state of the country, despite the riots, telling his family that "the majority of people are good people."

And he cited Rishi Sunak, Sadiq Khan and himself as examples of the UK's "strong history and heritage of multiculturalism."

Nigel Farage's 'disgraceful' behaviour is 'deeply dangerous', says James O'Brien

Mr Yousaf said: "Whenever the minority are racist or Islamophobic, they are drowned out. They are outnumbered by the very good people of the United Kingdom.

"The flip side of all the negativity is the positive messages I've received, and I'm certain Muslims have received right up and down the entire United Kingdom.

"But in truth, when I'm asked the question, do you think Hamza, somebody who's been in a very senior political position, do you think that the United Kingdom is a safe place for us to bring up our families in the future? My answer to them, truthfully, is I just don't know."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tory leadership contender Robert Jenrick has come under fire for saying protesters shouting "Allahu Akbar" should be "immediately arrested".

Tory leadership contender Robert Jenrick under fire for saying protesters shouting 'Allahu Akbar' should be 'arrested'

Comics-Peanuts-Corn Mazes

North American farmers honour Peanuts creator Charles M Schulz with corn mazes

Businesses across England have boarded up shopfronts

Britain boards up: shops and nurseries close as police brace for night of violence across the country

Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez (Cristian Hernandez/AP)

Venezuelan opposition candidate Gonzalez will not appear before court

Daisy Ridley attends the UK Gala screening for "Young Woman And The Sea" at The Curzon Mayfair

Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley reveals Graves' disease diagnosis

Vladimir Putin in a cabinet meeting

Putin accuses Ukraine of ‘large-scale provocation’ in south-western Russia

Banksy has posted an artwork of three monkeys as the third piece of a new animal-themed collection.

Banksy reveals third new artwork in as many days

A hotel collapsed in Germany, leaving two people dead

Two dead and several trapped after hotel collapses in Germany, with building teetering 'like house of cards'

A dog is rescued from the partially collapsed hotel

Two killed, several others trapped for hours after German hotel collapse

The entrance to the main railway station in Ipswich, Suffolk, UK

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman knifed to death at Ipswich train station

A sign for the new dog perfume

Dolce & Gabbana launches new perfume for dogs

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

Polish man sentenced to four months for assaulting Danish PM – reports

Live
Riot Police in Liverpool during the 'save the children' fascist march and SUTR Counter protest in Liverpool 3rd August 2024

UK riots live: Police brace for more than 100 far-Right rallies as communities fear violence

The son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Marius Borg Høiby, (right: pictured together) was arrested in Oslo on Sunday after an alleged altercation in an apartment near the city centre.

Crown Princess of Norway's son charged with assault of a woman and 'detained for 30 hours'

Suga, a member of the South Korean band BTS, attends the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks game at Crypto.com Arena

BTS star ‘deeply sorry’ after being fined for driving an e-scooter drunk

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has denied the claims

Claims of 'two-tier policing' are 'utter nonsense', Met police boss Mark Rowley says amid riots

Latest News

See more Latest News

Philippine Navy personnel watch the Canadian vessel HMCS Montreal (FFH336) during the Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity being held in the West Philippine Sea,

US, Australia, Canada and Philippines stage military drills in South China Sea

Two activists from Peta interrupt Pope Francis' general audience

PETA activists storm the Vatican as they interrupt Pope's audience to call for end to bullfighting
A person is rescued from the partially collapsed hotel in Kroev

Two dead, two still trapped after hotel collapse in Germany

A diver from the Polish Baltictech team inspects wreckage of a 19th century sailing ship

19th-century wreck filled with champagne bottles off-limits for treasure hunters

Guests at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World brave wind and rain

Disney returns to profit as streaming business makes money for first time

More than 100 locations are being targeted

Police brace for over 100 far-right rallies and 30 counter-protests tonight as 6,000 officers deployed across 41 forces
Crowds enjoy the hot sunshine on Brighton beach

Exact date US tropical Storm Debby could bring 35C temperatures to the UK

Just Stop Oil pause all protests while 'far-right riots shake British towns and cities'

Just Stop Oil pause all protests while 'far-right riots shake British towns and cities'

Derek Drummond, Liam Riley and Declan Geiran have been jailed

Three rioters jailed for trying to set police van on fire, punching officer and racial harassment
Shamima Begum had her bid rejected by the Supreme Court.

Shamima Begum loses last ditch Supreme Court appeal against removal of British citizenship

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media
Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit