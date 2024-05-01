Humza Yousaf survives no-confidence vote as 'chaotic' SNP dodges Holyrood election but face leadership choice

1 May 2024, 18:03 | Updated: 1 May 2024, 18:06

Humza Yousaf has survived a no-confidence vote. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Humza Yousaf has survived a no-confidence vote brought by Labour as the SNP manages to dodge a Holyrood election but a face a potentiall divisive leadership choice.

The vote of no confidence in the Scottish government was defeated by 70 votes to 58, with no abstentions, in the Holyrood chamber this afternoon.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar led the motion and dubbed the party "dysfunctional".

The vote means SNP ministers do not have to step down - but there's still the question of who the next first minister will be following Yousaf's recent shock resignation.

He resigned as First Minister on Monday after the party's power-sharing deal broke down.

Humza Yousaf announces he will resign as SNP leader and Scotland’s First Minister

Amid an ongoing meltdown of the SNP, the party has been mocked for attempting to crown Nicola Sturgeon's deputy John Swinney as new the First Minister.

Kate Forbes is also in the running for the job and confirmed an "informal meeting".

The two MSPs thought to be in the running to replace Yousaf held private talks on Tuesday, it has emerged.

John Swinney could be the next First Minister
John Swinney could be the next First Minister. Picture: Getty

A spokesman for Ms Forbes said on Wednesday: "We can confirm Kate spoke to John yesterday.

"It was a purely informal meeting. Kate is continuing to weigh up whether to run and is grateful for the growing outpouring of support."

It is not yet clear what was discussed at the meeting or if any agreement was reached, but both MSPs - who occupied two of the highest profile jobs in Nicola Sturgeon's administration - have said they are weighing up the opportunity to go for the top job.

Kate Forbes is in the running for First Minister
Kate Forbes is in the running for First Minister. Picture: Getty

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar led the motion saying it was time for the people of Scotland to elect a new government.

He described the party as "chaotic, divided and dysfunctional" and "failing Scots".

"I don't believe that changes if they purely change the face at the top" he added.

The vote was always unlikely to pass - without the support of the Green - who called for it to be withdrawn after the first minister confirmed he would be stepping down.

Nicola Sturgeon attends the no confidence vote in the Scottish Government
Nicola Sturgeon attends the no confidence vote in the Scottish Government. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Ms Sturgeon urged anyone who does run to ensure any contest is "positive".

Speaking to journalists in Holyrood, the former first minister said: "I'll make up my own mind, I'm not going to tell other members how to vote.

"What I would say is that I hope the contest is positive, I hope it is forward-looking, and I hope it focuses on the things the SNP needs to do to continue it's very strong election-winning streak."

Asked if she is involved behind the scenes in the leadership race, given her former deputy and one of her closest political allies is in the frame, Ms Sturgeon, with a laugh, said: "No, I am not.

"I have spent almost my entire life in the thick of political drama and I'm actually quite enjoying not being in the thick of political drama anymore."

Ms Sturgeon's comments come after Yousaf pushed for unity within the party.

He told the BBC earlier on Wednesday: "I would say to supporters of any candidate that we will gain nothing if we talk each other down.

"The only people who benefit from that are our opponents."

But writing in the Scottish Daily Mail, former minister-turned-SNP rebel Fergus Ewing said Mr Swinney taking on the top job would see a "de facto" deal put in place with the Scottish Greens.

"The green tail has been allowed to wag the dog for too long," he wrote.

"Last week, it was docked. But this week, it has re-emerged as a kind of phantom limb."

