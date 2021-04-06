Hundreds of DVLA staff set for four-day strike amid Covid safety fears

6 April 2021, 17:50

Staff at the DVLA in Swansea will go on strike on Tuesday
Staff at the DVLA in Swansea will go on strike on Tuesday. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Hundreds of Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency staff will launch a four-day strike amid concerns over Covid-related safety.

Members of the PCS union will walk out from Tuesday until Friday after talks failed to resolve the row.

The union said those involved include operational staff who have not been working from home.

READ MORE: SAGE scientists warn of third Covid wave if lockdown eased as planned in May and June

READ MORE: Cheaper Covid tests could be used as PM aims to make travel 'easy as possible'

Further industrial action is threatened at the site in Swansea, South Wales, if managers do not make safety improvements the union is demanding, such as reducing the number of staff working at the site.

There was an outbreak of Covid at the offices last year but the DVLA said it has followed official health guidance for keeping staff safe.

The agency said the strikes were likely to delay paper applications it receives as well as calls to its contact centre, but online services will still be available.

The PCS said progress had been made in talks, but added the lack of immediate moves to reduce numbers on site means the industrial action will go ahead.

Agreement had been reached on removing more than 300 desks and revising risk assessments which has led to a further 300 staff being sent home and a commitment on how to proceed in talks over the coming months.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: "It is inconceivable that this Government is allowing DLVA to risk the lives of its staff by forcing them into a workplace that is so clearly not safe.

"We call on the DVLA and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to enter into meaningful negotiations with the union, as we are determined to only send our members back into DVLA when the workplace is safe again."

A DVLA spokesman said: "The safety of our staff is paramount, and we have continuously adapted our measures over the past year and will continue to do so.

"There is currently not a single member of staff in the 10-day isolation period, out of a workforce of more than 6,000."

He added that the agency has "consistently worked with Public Health Wales, environmental health and Swansea Bay Health Board to introduce a wide range of safety measures".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Snow in the village of Overstrand, Norfolk on Tuesday

Snow falls across UK with temperatures set to plummet overnight
Biden

Biden to bring forward Covid-19 vaccine eligibility date to April 19
Norway Sculpture Vandalism

Vandals damage famous Norwegian baby statue in Oslo park

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine trial on children has been paused while a possible blood clot link is investigated

AstraZeneca vaccine trial on children paused amid blood clot fears
A protester holds a sign across the street from the Hennepin County Government Centre (Jim Mone/AP)

George Floyd death officer had been trained to use minimum force, US court told
The number of daily first doses of the Covid vaccine has dropped to its lowest level since the start of the year

Number of first vaccine doses in UK drops to lowest daily level since early January

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Professor urged caution when the country starts to reopen

'The roadmap is good but it's not a slam dunk', Oxford Uni professor warns
Vaccine passports signal the Government doesn't trust British public, warns Lib Dem MP

Vaccine passports signal the Government doesn't trust British public, warns Lib Dem MP
'Vaccine passports are a no-brainer,' caller suffering in Covid ward tells James O'Brien

'Vaccine passports are a no-brainer,' caller suffering in Covid ward tells James O'Brien
Teacher defends teaching black history across all school subjects in UK

Teacher defends teaching black history across all school subjects in UK
Sir Kenny Dalglish argues football fans must test negative for Covid before entering stadiums

Sir Kenny Dalglish: Football fans must prove they're Covid negative before entering stadiums
David Lammy demands answers as 8,000 tourists enter UK daily

'Where is Priti Patel?': David Lammy demands answers as 8,000 tourists enter UK daily

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London