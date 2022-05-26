Hundreds of mourners pay respects to murdered teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod at funeral

Mourners watched on as Bobbi-Anne McLeod's coffin was brought to church. Picture: Alamy/Devon and Cornwall Police

By Will Taylor

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets of Plymouth to say goodbye to murdered teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

Onlookers wept as her blue coffin, emblazoned with her name, was brought by horse and carriage through the city.

Family and friends gathered for a service at the Minster Church of St Andrew just after midday.

Observers wore t-shirts bearing the name of her favourite rock bands or blue shirts, as requested by her family. She enjoyed wearing shirts of bands like Pink Floyd, Nirvana, and ACDC.

The procession left her home and was given a police escort as it worked its way to the church.

Bobbi-Anne's blue coffin was brought to church by horse and carriage. Picture: Alamy

Bobbi-Anne McLeod was murdered in November. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Bobbi-Anne, 18, was murdered by a serial killer-obsessed musician in November last year.

Cody Ackland, 24, attacked her with a claw hammer as she waited for a bus to see her boyfriend before driving her to woodland outside of Plymouth and killing her.

Three days after the crime he handed himself in to police, confessing to her murder and telling police where he left her.

A court later heard car valet Ackland was fascinated by killers like American murderer Ted Bundy. He was jailed for life with a minimum of 31 years earlier in May.

Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP Luke Pollard tweeted: "Today is the funeral of Bobbi-Anne McLeod in #plymouth.

Mourners wearing band t-shirts wept as the 18-year-old's procession arrived at church. Picture: Alamy

"It's an important day for our city to celebrate her life and say goodbye to her.

"Let's remember her for her life and the joy she brought, not her death."

Johnny Mercer, the MP for Plymouth Moor View, was seen attending the church service.

Plymouth City Council tweeted a picture of a burning candle, and said: "The thoughts of the whole city are with the family, friends and the people of Leigham today as they say goodbye to Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

"May her light shine on. We will never forget her."