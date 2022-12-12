Hundreds of passengers stranded at Stansted Airport after flights severely delayed after snow

12 December 2022, 12:46 | Updated: 12 December 2022, 13:29

The crowd at Stansted Airport waiting for a flight
The crowd at Stansted Airport waiting for a flight. Picture: LBC
Fran Way

By Fran Way

Hundreds of passengers have been left stranded at Stansted Airport after flights have been severely delayed and cancelled because of the weather.

Crowds at Stansted Airport under the departure boards
Crowds at Stansted Airport under the departure boards. Picture: LBC

It comes after temperatures plummeted to below -10C overnight leaving a blanket of snow and thick ice in most of the UK.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Scotland, Northern Ireland and most of England and Wales today with disruption set to continue.

Those travelling to UK airports have been urged to check their travel plans and flight status with their airline before setting off.

At Stansted hundreds of passengers were seen waiting under the departure boards which showed cancellations and delays.

More queues were waiting at the customer service desks for information about what was happening with their flights.

The cancellations and delays at Stansted Airport
The cancellations and delays at Stansted Airport. Picture: LBC

About 90 departures were cancelled from Gatwick between midday and midnight on Sunday, and another 37 cancelled on Monday.

EasyJet is the worst affected airline while flights were also cancelled at Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester.

Luton Airport has seen about two dozen cancellation and London City Airport also confirmed it was experiencing ‘some disruption’ this morning after a ‘significant amount of cancellations’ last night.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Smoke rises from a hotel after an explosion and gunfire in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan

‘Three attackers dead’ after assault on Kabul hotel

Ukrainian children with therapy dog Bice

Dog therapy comforts children facing trauma of war in Ukraine

An apartment building in Bakhmut damaged by Russian shelling

Ukraine PM appeals for more military aid to counter Russia attacks

Police have declared an emergency after the shooting

Three people including two police shot dead in ambush in rural Australia

1

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni pays tribute to friend among three killed in Rome bar shooting

Nurses and ambulance staff from the NHS

NHS strike dates and times: Why nurses and ambulances are striking this December

Commuters enjoy snowball fight at West Ham station

Commuters enjoy snowball fight at West Ham station as Brits battle snow chaos

People protest in front of the Iranian embassy in Berlin against the execution of Mohsen Shekari

Man publicly executed in Iran for alleged protest crimes

The board of Beira's Place.

JK Rowling launches new women-only sexual abuse support centre

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano

Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano could be in final days

Police searching the bank of the lake this morning and right, officers at the scene last night

Three boys aged eight, ten and 11 die and six-year-old critical after falling through ice at Solihull lake

London's tube network - and trains across the South East were affected by heavy snowfall on Monday

Tube snow chaos: Delays on almost EVERY line as commuters wait an hour to get to platforms

The scene at the Balashikha shopping centre

Second Moscow shopping centre hit by fire

Royal Mail post man walking

When are the Royal Mail postal strikes in December?

Double amputee Tony, 8, was stranded at Gatwick and his wheelchair was 'bent'. Right - passengers sleep on the floor at the airport

Double amputee, Tony Hudgell, 8, left stranded at Gatwick for five hours and £6,500 wheelchair ‘twisted and bent’

The Bear Inn came to the rescue after dozens of motorists were stranded on the A22 in Sussex

Dozens of stranded motorists take refuge in a pub overnight after heavy snow pounds Sussex

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nurses striking outside Downing Street and Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer says 19% pay rise for nurses is 'unaffordable' as he pleas for last-ditch talks to stop strikes
Thor lounging on the beach in Hampshire

Thor the Walrus takes a nap on Hampshire beach - and public urged not to approach

'Peace dogs' Gomi and Songgang

‘Peace dogs’ given to South Korea by Kim Jong Un rehomed at zoo

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) grew by a bigger-than-expected 0.5% between September and October

Economy grows 0.5% in October but Hunt still warns of ‘tough road ahead’ and UK faces prolonged recession
Noboru Sakiyama, left, head of the plaintiffs, holds a banner outside Nagasaki District Court

Japanese court denies government aid for children of Nagasaki A-bomb survivors

Drivers stuck on the M25 and right, a truck blocking a street in north London

UK weather: Live snow travel updates as roads, rail and airports hit by chaos with 10cm more forecast
People gather beside a burnt truck caused by Afghan shelling in Chaman, south-west Pakistan

Seven killed in Taliban shelling of Pakistani border town

A security guard outside an office building in Beijing

China to drop travel tracing as it relaxes ‘zero-Covid’

The M25 at a standstill after snow and ice on the motorway and more is set to come

Snow chaos with drivers stuck all night on M25, trains and buses cancelled and schools shut - and there’s more on way
Skiers dressed in Santa Claus outfits hit the slopes for charity at the Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine

300 skiing Santas, a Grinch and a tree take to slopes to spread Christmas cheer

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

wage war

Labour MP Sam Tarry accuses the shadow health secretary of 'waging war' on NHS staff

If Nicola Sturgeon can sit down with the RCN and avert strikes, why can't Rishi Sunak?

James O'Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for failing to negotiate with nurses

'We have a massive air pollution problem': Sir Keir Starmer supports ULEZ expansion to ‘entirety of Greater London’

'We have a massive air pollution problem': Sir Keir Starmer supports ULEZ expansion to ‘entirety of Greater London’
Lewis Goodall challenges Robert Oulds

'Your point is ridiculous': LBC's Lewis Goodall challenges think-tank Director's stance on Brexit
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick helps caller find job as gov't pushed to get over 50s back to work

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan
Caller ties himself in knots over the Duchess of Sussex, claiming she reminds him of his exes

Caller ties himself in knots over Meghan Markle, claiming she reminds him of his exes

smart phone refugees

Shelagh Fogarty rebukes caller's claim that Channel migrants ‘aren’t refugees’ as they have smart phones
Iain 08/12/22

Harry Dunn's killer Anne Sacoolas given 'imperfect' justice, says human rights lawyer

nick ferrari home office

Yvette Cooper calls out ‘chaotic’ Home Office decision-making as she sets out ‘fast track’ asylum plans

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit