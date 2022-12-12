Hundreds of passengers stranded at Stansted Airport after flights severely delayed after snow

The crowd at Stansted Airport waiting for a flight. Picture: LBC

By Fran Way

Hundreds of passengers have been left stranded at Stansted Airport after flights have been severely delayed and cancelled because of the weather.

Crowds at Stansted Airport under the departure boards. Picture: LBC

It comes after temperatures plummeted to below -10C overnight leaving a blanket of snow and thick ice in most of the UK.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Scotland, Northern Ireland and most of England and Wales today with disruption set to continue.

Those travelling to UK airports have been urged to check their travel plans and flight status with their airline before setting off.

At Stansted hundreds of passengers were seen waiting under the departure boards which showed cancellations and delays.

More queues were waiting at the customer service desks for information about what was happening with their flights.

The cancellations and delays at Stansted Airport. Picture: LBC

About 90 departures were cancelled from Gatwick between midday and midnight on Sunday, and another 37 cancelled on Monday.

EasyJet is the worst affected airline while flights were also cancelled at Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester.

Luton Airport has seen about two dozen cancellation and London City Airport also confirmed it was experiencing ‘some disruption’ this morning after a ‘significant amount of cancellations’ last night.