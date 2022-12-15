Hundreds of tourists stranded in Machu Picchu amid violent uprising in Peru

15 December 2022, 21:34

Tourists are stuck in Machu Picchu
Tourists are stuck in Machu Picchu. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Hundreds of tourists are stuck in the ancient city of Machu Picchu as a violent uprising sweeps Peru.

The train line that forms the only way in and out of the World Heritage site has been blocked off by protestors, leaving some 800 tourists - some of whom are thought to be British - stranded inside for two days.

The tourists are in the modern city of Machu Picchu at the bottom of the mountain, with food and water running low.

Diane Thao, an American tourist in the town where the train to Machu Picchu arrives, told the Telegraph: "Our hotel informed us that they’re going to cut back on food supplies and offer just eggs and coffee until supplies come to town because the markets are running low."

Stranded tourists queue at the train terminal in the town of Machu Picchu
Stranded tourists queue at the train terminal in the town of Machu Picchu. Picture: Getty

Another tourist said he was worried because he was in the city with his children, and he was concerned for their welfare.

The uprising started after left-wing president Pedro Castillo attempted to dissolve parliament and rule by decree.

He was impeached and stands accused of rebellion and conspiracy, a charge that carries a prison sentence of up to ten years.

But that enraged his supporters, many of whom come from Peru's indigenous communities, who voted in Mr Castillo last year with a very small majority, in an election seen as a rejection of the country's traditional political elites.

Pedro Castillo
Pedro Castillo. Picture: Getty

The ensuing protests and clashes with security forces have left seven dead and 200 injured.

The railway link between Machu Picchu and the city of Cuzco, the only way out of the city, has been suspended since Tuesday, after protestors tried to take control of Cuzco airport.

Machu Picchu's mayor is calling for support from the central government, and is also trying to get helicopters to take tourists out of the city.

Former president Mr Castillo was initially arrested and held for seven days, but prosecutors have asked for him to be detained for 18 months before his trial.

Riot police stops rioters from taking the road leading to the airport in Cuzco
Riot police stops rioters from taking the road leading to the airport in Cuzco. Picture: Getty
Peruvian police stand guard at the doors of the cathedral in Cuzco
Peruvian police stand guard at the doors of the cathedral in Cuzco. Picture: Getty

Protestors are demanding that Mr Castillo be freed and that new president Dina Boluarte resign.

Ms Boluarte has said she will bring forward elections planned for July 2026 to December 2023.

This is not the only time that tourists have been affected by political uprisings in Peru in recent months.

A goup of around 70 people - including at least three British tourists - were held on a boat in early November by members of the Cuninico people protesting against oil spills.

Ground support crew protest outside Heathrow

Ground handlers at Heathrow airport will strike tomorrow after workers rejected a pay offer

