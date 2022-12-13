Hunk who rank through snow in London in shorts is a PT to the stars who turned his life around after being jailed at 15

By Chris Samuel

A man who ran through snow in London in just pair of shorts and balaclava has been revealed as a fitness trainer to the stars.

Yusef Bouattoura, rebuilt his life after being stabbed twice and jailed at 15 through training to become a fitness instructor.

Mr Bouattoura, 26, who goes by Pro PT online, shared a clip himself running through the snow with his 64k followers.

His celebrity clients include Love Island stars Georgia Steel and Kaz Crossley and he has put togther workouts for Rita Ora and Simon Cowell.

Speaking to MailOnline, Mr Bouattoura said the running is part of his training routine and clients of his had also gone for a run amid the snowfall.

"It’s just part of my training routine," he said. "I do things a bit unnormal. It’s just the way I live my life.

"I’m actually training for one of my fights - I’ve got a fight coming up next year - and it’s a big part of my training routine, part of my lifestyle. I’ve been a personal trainer for eight years.

"A few of them did do it, yeah, a few of them have done it. Some of them have gone running in the snow.

"A few people I worked with tagged me in it [the video].

The ultra-marathon runner ran the sixty miles that separate Brighton and London 12 hours without stopping, and has done a Cambridge to London run.

The former gang member made a dramatic turnaround after being stabbed twice and jailed for two-and-a-half years as a teenager.

The fitness enthusiast told The Blue Tick Show he had been sent to Feltham Young Offenders Institution at 15 and spent five years under house arrest.

Mr Bouattoura also said he lived in a gym's disabled toilet for six months but didn't reveal to his mother that he was homeless.

He qualified as an instructor after leaving prison and eventually got a job at the Pure Gym in Finchley, having faced rejection due to his criminal record.

Mr Bouattoura, who now works as a personal trainer with his brother Idris, took to the streets during the heavy snow on Sunday night around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium near White Hart Lane.

But despite the sub-zero temperature, he wore just shorts and a balaclava with his running shoes.

The video was filmed from a moving vehicle and shows him running up the centre of the road past the Premier League club's stadium as cars pass, with some heard honking their horns.

Mr Bouattoura captioned the clip: "I'm just having fun in my home town!"