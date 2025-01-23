Breaking News

Hunt for killer after woman in her 40s dies after 'serious assault' in Plymouth

By Asher McShane

A manhunt is under way for a murder suspect after a woman died having been found seriously injured in the street in Plymouth last night.

The woman in her 40s was found seriously injured in the street on West Hoe Road. She was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead in the early hours.

Her next of kin have been informed.

The victim and suspect are believed to be known to each other, Devon and Cornwall police said.

DCI Dave Pebworth said: “Cordons will likely remain in place for the rest of the day and police units will remain in the area.

“I wish to make the public aware we are looking to locate a man in relation to this incident whose identity is known, and enquiries are ongoing to find him.

“At this time, I would like to reassure the community and further afield in Plymouth that there is no suggestion that there is a wider risk to members of the public.

"There will be a heightened police presence and visibility in the coming days in the area as enquiries are ongoing. We will of course update the public once we have further information."

