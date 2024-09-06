Hunt for the 'rioter' in the yellow cocktail dress: Police release new images of people wanted over far-right violence

Police have appealed for help tracing down the woman following the riots. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By StephenRigley

A blonde woman in a yellow cocktail dress is among a rogues gallery of 100 people hunted by cops after this summer's far-right riots

Police have appealed for help tracking down the young woman, who was pictured outside a Holiday Inn in Manchester on July 31.

She was seen wearing a halterneck yellow cocktail minidress with phone in hand. She was also pictured brandishing her fist in a crowd at the Newton Heath riot.

Greater Manchester Police have already arrested 122 people over the riots, resulting in 102 charges and 60 rioters being convicted.

Last night the force launched an fresh appeal for help tracking down more people who they want to speak to - including the woman.

Bolton town centre disorder numbered suspects. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Rochdale disorder - suspects 4, 9, 22; Piccadilly Gardens disorder - suspect 20; Newton Heath disorder - suspect 36, 37; Manchester city centre disorder - suspects 6, 11, 17. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

The rogues' gallery features snaps of 18 people in Rochdale, Newton Heath, Piccadilly Gardens, Mosley Street and Bolton.

Detective Chief Inspector Jill Billington said: "The criminal disorder we saw in areas of Greater Manchester a month ago was shocking and struck fear right in the heart of our communities.

"Since then, we’ve worked through thousands of hours of video footage to identify and bring to justice violent individuals.

"They assaulted police officers, members of the public, and damaged the property of local businesses, police, and people just going about their daily lives.

"Your help has seen more than 180 reports of information submitted to us which has helped identify 124 suspects."Many have been convicted in court and are now serving long prison sentences.

"Your help in achieving this swift justice has no doubt helped stop this disorder escalating.

"There are still some people out there who haven’t yet received a knock on the door from us.

"We’d like to speak to them about the disorder. Many of our suspects may have been through court, but we’re not done yet.

"If you recognise any of these people then please get in touch and help ensure all those involved are brought to justice."