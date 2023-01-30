Hunt for key witness after death of woman whose 'mummified' body lay undiscovered in her flat for four years

30 January 2023, 22:35

Laura Winham
Laura Winham. Picture: Handout

By Kieran Kelly

A gas engineer could be one of the last people to have seen a woman who died and was left undiscovered in her flat for four years.

Laura Winham, who was severely mentally ill and disabled, was left lying dead in her flat in Surrey for four years before someone came across her in a "mummified, almost skeletal" condition.

Laura Winham, who was schizophrenic, wrote on her calendar "I need help" shortly before she died, but no one from social services or anyone else in her support network checked in on her.

Ms Winham's gas and electric bills continued to be paid automatically through her benefits payments, and an annual gas safety check had also been carried out.

It had been thought the 38-year-old schizophrenic died in November 2017 following "self-neglect".

Laura Winham
Laura Winham. Picture: Alan Greenwood Funerals

At a pre-inquest review into Ms Winham's death today, concerns were raised about her "irregular" signature of a gas certificate from January 2018.

Her family's lawyer Kate O’Raghallaigh, said contractor Mears Ltd had provided a certificate which did not appear to match Ms Winham's other signatures.

This remains "a very important line of inquiry", Ms O'Raghallaigh told Surrey Coroners' Court today.

Read More: Schizophrenic woman found in 'mummified almost skeletal state' after lying dead and undiscovered for four years

Read More: 'Her two little girls need their mummy home': partner of missing mum Nicola Bulley describes family's 'perpetual hell'

She added: "It may be that the court will undertake further inquiries over whether he [engineer] can be located because in one version of events."

This visit may have been the last time Ms Winham was seen alive, after which her gas was shut off.

Efforts are now underway to locate the gas engineer.

She had reportedly asked her family to stay away out of fear for their safety, as she heard voices in her head telling her to harm them.

But they asked police to carry out a welfare check on Ms Winham, 38, in May 2021 at her home in Woking, in Surrey, after her brother peered through the window and saw what he thought was a foot.

Ms Winham had a condition called Goldenhar Syndrome, a rare congenital condition that causes abnormal development of the ear, eye and spine.

Laura Winham
Laura Winham. Picture: Hudgell Solicitors

She had struggled with her mental health since her early teenage years.

Her sister Nicky told the MailOnline: "We always hoped she would get better with professional help and that one day our contact would resume.

"We never believed, for one second, we would end up finding her dead on her floor having laid there for so long without anyone knowing."

"Laura has been so badly let down. It's just heart-breaking to think of how she lived in her last few years, unable to ask for help, without anyone there for her, it's just tragic," her sister said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended BAFTA in London tonight

Duchess in red: Kate dons scarlet suit at launch of 'Shaping Us' early years campaign considered her 'life's work'

Tyre Nichols

Another Memphis police officer relieved of duty over death of Tyre Nichols

Ashley Dale

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering council worker Ashley Dale in Liverpool

Britain left the EU officially in January 2020

Rishi Sunak hails 'huge strides' in harnessing Brexit freedoms as Britain marks three years since leaving EU

R Kelly

Prosecutor drops sex abuse charges against singer R Kelly

A dolphin jumps in front of fishermen at Praia da Tesoura in Laguna, Brazil

Dolphins and humans work together in fishing collaboration

Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil’s Bolsonaro applies for six-month US visitor visa

Kyle Smaine

World champion freeskier Kyle Smaine dies in avalanche in Japan

Dame Cressida Dick announced her departure from the Met in February last year

Dame Cressida Dick asked for £500,000 when she resigned as Met Police chief

King Charles attended the opening of the Africa Centre in Southwark, London

King Charles took two 112-mile helicopter trips in 24 hours to attend event where he warned about climate change

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte meet in The Hague, Netherlands

France has not ruled out sending warplanes to Ukraine, says Macron

Security officials and rescue workers gather at the site of suicide bombing, in Peshawar, Pakistan

What is behind the Pakistani Taliban’s deadly insurgency?

Alamy

Met Police officer fired after taping up woman against her will and pleading guilty to false imprisonment and assault

Jaafar Jackson and Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson’s nephew to star in King of Pop biopic

Nicola Bulley's partner said he is living in 'perpetual hell'

'Her two little girls need their mummy home': partner of missing mum Nicola Bulley describes family's 'perpetual hell'

US secretary of state Antony Blinken speaks to the media in Jerusalem

US secretary of state Blinken urges Israel-Palestinian calm as violence soars

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mason Deakin and Steven Duffield

Two cycling friends killed in horror crash after 'speeding BMW drove into bus lane'

Pakistan Mosque Bombing

Suicide bomber kills at least 59 in Pakistan mosque

Andrew Marr on Monday

Andrew Marr: 'Could the government's plan for the NHS be the short-term fix we desperately need?'
A woman carries her child as they evacuate from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket at the city centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine

Five Ukrainian civilians killed as deadlocked warring sides consider next move

An area of recent deforestation in the Brazilian rainforest

Germany pledges £179m to help preserve Brazil’s rainforest

The foetus was found outside Barnet Hospital

Foetus found abandoned in box outside north London hospital as police urge mother to come forward
Firefighters have voted to go on strike

Firefighters join winter walkouts as they vote for first strike in 20 years in dispute over pay
Ben Wallace has admitted the army has been 'hollowed out'

Government has 'hollowed out and underfunded' the British army, defence secretary Ben Wallace admits
Prince Andrew should try to overturn the settlement, a lawyer has said

Prince Andrew urged to challenge £10m settlement with sex crime accuser Virginia Giuffre by lawyer she also sued
Madagascar Floods

Flooding and landslides in Madagascar leave 30 dead

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving
James O’Brien: Why has Rishi Sunak not broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O’Brien asks why Rishi Sunak hasn't broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

Caller furious at Grenfell

Grenfell was an act of 'corporate manslaughter', passionate caller declares

Chris Bryant says Mr Zahawi should resign as an MP

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as an MP, Labour's Chris Bryant says

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of book on empire

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of Oxford Professor's book on colonialism

Matt Frei, Rishi Sunak, David Gauke

Ex-Justice Secretary says Rishi Sunak is 'ducking out of difficult decisions'

Poor antenatal care led to death of caller's daughter

Poor antenatal care led to the death of this caller's daughter

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

uk-has-become-warning-signal-against-dangers-of-demagogues-racists-and-idiots

James O'Brien: Brexit fallout warns rest of Europe against giving power to 'demagogues, racists and idiots'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit